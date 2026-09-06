Trump Rebrands State in Bonkers Posting Spree

Donald Trump has announced his latest in a string of plans to rename key markers of geography and history.

The 80-year-old president is yet another Truth Social rampage just a couple of hours.

In one Sunday-afternoon post, Trump shared a crudely altered map proposing a new name for the entire state of New Mexico.

Trump posted his crude musings to Americanize New Mexico. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

With ‘Mexico’ crossed out, Trump floated his idea: ‘New America.’

Democratic New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham responded to Trump’s post on X: “New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed,” Grisham wrote. “While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, the price of gas —and everything else — keeps rising. Under Democratic leadership here in New Mexico, we’re providing families with free childcare and college, protecting access to health care and investing in housing. While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work.”

Elsewhere on X, viewers of the naming proposal seemed torn between fury and incredulity.

“Why stop there? New York should also be New America. New Jersey and New Hampshire, too. Pennsylvania could be Americasylvania. you should call all dogs America, and all cats, too. rename the periodic table the America Table, and call Oxygen Americagen,” one person mocked.

A second slammed: “Bro stop renaming things and fix the economy.”

The president was urged to 'stop renaming things' amid a slew of tweaks to Trump's world map. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump certainly has a penchant for rechristening landmarks with more MAGA-coded names.

The president kicked things off at the beginning of his second term in January 2025, when he signed the executive order “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.”

As part of this order, he infamously renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

Last month Trump was at it again, when he officially changed the name of Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America,’ with Apple Maps bowing down to the change after Trump reportedly urged the company to make the change.

The move followed rising trade tensions with Canada, but was met with clear resistance in the form of a sign declaring that Lake Ontario’s name would never change.

“Just in case President Trump or anyone else forgets, we’ve set up this sign to remind them. It’s Lake Ontario, now and forever,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said as the sign was unveiled.

Trump has also suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself. Even place names unrelated to other nations have been swept up in the president’s narcissistic renaming streak.

Trump also enjoys renaming things after himself, from bodies of water to airports. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 30 signed legislation to allow the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The president has also made demands for Washington Dulles International Airport and New York’s Penn Station to be named after him, following the legal challenges to the attempted renaming of the Kennedy Center.

While Trump’s latest social media spree—which included an AI fantasy of himself as a McDonald’s worker—is overall bizarre, experts have warned that it might be worth reading between the lines.