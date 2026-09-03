A Nobel Prize-winning psychiatrist is sounding the alarm that Donald Trump’s deteriorating mental state is becoming more dangerous.

Dr. Henry David Abraham said the 80-year-old president’s mental state is more troubling than ever amid a pattern of rambling rants, sudden outbursts and losing his temper with reporters.

“If anything, it is worse,” Abraham, a member of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, said Wednesday on The Dean Obeidallah Show.

Abraham was among more than 30 medical professionals who called in April for Trump’s removal from office, arguing that he lacked the mental fitness to serve as commander in chief.

Obeidallah asked him during his appearance whether anything had changed for him about Trump since he had made that demand.

“It’s subtle in terms of his mental status because a lot of it is more of the same,” he explained. “But when you get confirmatory evidence that points in the same direction again and again, after a while you sort of know what you’re dealing with and you kind of know what needs to be done.”

Donald Trump during the signing of an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines on August 10, 2026. The Daily Beast/Getty

The Daily Beast has consistently highlighted the president’s health concerns, including bruising on the backs of his hands, a rash on his neck, and a wobbly walk.

Abraham argued that symptoms that might disqualify someone from other high-stakes jobs appear to be tolerated in the president.

“I mean, if an airline pilot had half of the symptoms that the president of the United States has, we would not let him on an airplane. We certainly wouldn’t want to fly with him,” he said.

“We wouldn’t want a neurosurgeon to walk into the operating room and operate. It doesn’t make sense. And yet, we have a system which enfolds the president’s health in a shroud of secrecy.”

But it is also Trump’s position—and the potential power that he wields—that makes his case so concerning, he said.

“When a person has sole access to the nuclear armamentaria, it’s crazy, and this is what we’re doing,” the physician said. “I think we’re in even more danger of Donald Trump using a nuclear weapon in a fit of pique or rage or confusion or poor impulse control than ever before. So yes, he’s more dangerous.”

The doctors’ letter regarding Trump’s health was entered into the Congressional Record and saw the group claim there had been a “marked deterioration in cognitive functioning,” and they could see “severely impaired judgment and impulse control.”