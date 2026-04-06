Trump, 79, Spotted Wearing Band-Aids After Health Concerns

President Donald Trump has been spotted wearing Band-Aids as the White House continues to fend off speculation about his health following his days-long absence from public view.

After getting dogged by unfounded rumors that he was hospitalized this weekend, Trump visited his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Easter Sunday.

Meaghan Marie, an influencer and self-described “Passive Income Entrepreneur” posted a photo of herself posing next to the 79-year-old president at what appears to be the club.

President Donald Trump was seen at his golf club on Sunday after several days away from public view sparked wild speculation about his health. Meaghan Marie/Instagram

Flashing a wide grin and his signature thumbs-up, the photo showed Trump with two Band-Aids wrapped around his right thumb and right index finger.

In addition, the back of Trump’s right hand appeared slightly discolored, likely due to the makeup he routinely uses to cover his chronic bruise on that hand.

Trump wore two Band-Aids wrapped around his right thumb and right index finger for his golf club outing, and the back of his right hand appeared slightly discolored. Meaghan Marie/Instagram

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump previously sported Band-Aids on the back of his right hand for more than a week in December. At the time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt put it down to the president “constantly shaking hands.”

Trump wore bandages on the back of his hand during a December meeting of his Cabinet in which he struggled to keep his eyes open. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During a four-day golfing trip to Scotland last July, the president was also seen wearing four small Band-Aids covering the thumb, index, middle, and ring fingers.

When reached for details about the Band-Aids at the time, the White House did not address the Band-Aids but referred the Daily Beast to a July 17 medical report that diagnosed the president with chronic venous insufficiency and attributed the bruise to handshaking and Trump’s aspirin use.

Trump told the Journal in January that he has been taking 325 milligrams of the anti-inflammatory drug per day for 25 years, about four times the recommended daily dosage for “cardiac prevention” and more than his own doctor has recommended.

Trump wore multiple Band-Aids on his fingers during his four-day golfing trip to Scotland in July. Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

One possible explanation for the Band-Aids on Trump’s fingers is golf. Many golfers use tape or bandages for extra comfort and to prevent blisters. That includes Trump’s longtime friend Tiger Woods, who is currently dating Vanessa Trump—Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife.

It’s unclear whether Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, got in a round at the club on Sunday.

The White House was forced to push back against unfounded rumors that the 79-year-old president was hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has religiously cataloged Trump’s accumulating health issues during his second term, including his swollen ankles, mental flubs, and “preventative” MRI scan, all of which have stirred speculation about the state of his health.

Fresh speculation took hold this weekend after Trump failed to make a public appearance since his rambling address on the war with Iran on Wednesday.

The White House has angrily batted down speculation, insisting Trump has been working nonstop over Easter weekend.

Trump has yet to make a public appearance, but he was photographed at the White House on Sunday afternoon after returning from the golf club.

Reached for comment by the Daily Beast about the photograph of the hunched president, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle insisted: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”