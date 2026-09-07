Trump’s Favorite CNN Star Hits Him With Brutal Reality Check

Donald Trump’s favorite CNN host has delivered some deeply unfavorable news.

The president, 80, was complimentary of the network’s data guru, Harry Enten, in late August, saying he was the best it had to offer “because he was willing to show that Donald J. Trump is six times more popular than Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, or any other President,” before adding, “He’s got Credibility.”

But that fleeting endorsement did not stop Enten from laying out a devastating set of numbers Monday showing Trump’s economic standing collapsing among full-time workers.

Workers think getting a good job is harder than before Trump took office. CNN

“Let’s take a look at how the president is doing on the economy when it comes to those who are employed full-time. And it’s just a complete 180,” he said on News Central Monday. “This was a major strength for him back in 2024 when it came to the economy.

Trump was trusted over Kamala Harris on the economy by 20 points among employed voters during the 2024 campaign, Enten said. Now, his net economic approval rating among full-time workers sits 41 points underwater—a 61-point reversal.

“Way down there—we go down into the Hudson River,” Enten said. “It is not a happy Labor Day indeed for President Trump when it comes to how those who are employed view him on the economy.”

“We’re talking about a switcheroo in the wrong direction of 61 points on this Labor Day. We’re talking about those fully employed and how they view Trump and the economy. It is not a happy Labor Day indeed for President Trump when it comes to how those who are employed view him on the economy.”

Improving the lot of American workers was a key part of Trump’s campaign platform. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The outlook was equally grim when Enten looked at workers’ confidence in the job market—an area Trump had vowed to improve on the campaign trail.

Enten said that while in the final quarter of 2024, “54 percent of those in the workforce said it was a bad time to find a job.

“But it is only that bad number has gone way up [to] 72 percent as of Q2 in 2026, the last quarter. Look at that, that’s a rise of 18 points,” he said.

“And of course you see the exact inverse of that, right? 46 percent good time to now 28 percent good time. So those who are in the workforce, simply put, do not think it is a good time to find a quality job, and that bad number has only climbed ever higher.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The analysis comes just two weeks after Trump was singing his praises. In his suck-up to Enten on August 29, Trump said that “CNN is in a DEATH SPIRAL, and so is MSNOW, the new name for MSDNC — Literally, nobody is watching either Network!