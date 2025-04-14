Johnny Depp Returns to Hollywood With New Film: ‘Day Drinker’

Johnny Depp is stepping back into the spotlight with Day Drinker, his first major Hollywood production since his highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Earlier today, Lionsgate released a first-look photo of Day Drinker, a gritty thriller centered on a drug-smuggling cruise ship bartender (Madelyn Cline) who becomes entangled with a mysterious patron (Depp). Their chance encounter sparks a descent into the dark heart of the criminal underworld.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film stars Depp and Cline, along with Penélope Cruz, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle.

“I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penelope, and this incredible cast,” Webb said in a recent statement. “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun.”

While Depp starred in Jeanne du Barry (2022), a French-language historical drama, Day Drinker marks the actor’s first major Hollywood role since his 2022 defamation lawsuit against Heard. The actor sued her over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to herself as “the face of domestic abuse.” Depp ultimately won the case and was awarded $15 million in damages.

According to Variety, Day Drinker will begin production shortly in Spain and is currently set for release in 2026.