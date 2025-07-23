Jojo Siwa Has This Shocking Nickname for Her Boyfriend’s Privates

Apparently, the couples who name each other’s privates together, stay together.

At least, that’s the vibe JoJo Siwa and her new boyfriend, Chris Hughes, are giving off.

In a recent E! News interview, Hughes revealed that Siwa affectionately refers to his balls as “Jimmy and Timmy.”

Yes, you read that right.

For those who have no idea who these people are, allow me to explain.

Siwa got her start in Hollywood as a cast member on Dance Moms, later becoming a YouTube sensation with a fleet of bow merch (hair bows were her thing), reality show like Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution, and even a video game. In contrast, Hughes is best known for his time on season three of Love Island UK.

The two met on the most recent season of Big Brother UK, during which Siwa was still in a relationship with her then-partner Kath Ebbs. On the show, The pair seemed incredibly close, so close, in fact, that viewers suspected them of having an emotional affair.

Soon after filming ended, Siwa confirmed the rumors by breaking up with Ebbs and going public with Hughes.

The internet was stunned. Not only because Siwa was long seen as the bow-wearing, kid-friendly former Dance Moms star, but also because she had previously identified as a lesbian until coming out as queer on Big Brother.

Since their relationship began, Siwa and Hughes have been anything but low-key. From gushing interviews to questionable overshares , they’re clearly not interested in keeping anything private.

Case in point: It was revealed this week that Jojo refers to Hughes’, um, scrotum as Jimmy and Timmy—one for each...ball.

Reactions have been predictably savage.

Information absolutely no one asked for 🙄 — ꧁IP꧂ (@0xx_Olu) July 22, 2025

One X user called it “information absolutely no one asked for 🙄."

Another posted a New York Times headline as a joke, which read: “‘We Should All Know Less About Each Other.’”

And perhaps the most relatable response of all: “Everything I learn about JoJo Siwa is against my will.”

everything i know about jojo siwa is against my will https://t.co/ffPgFvsTdm — ⋆˙⟡ yara natalia ⋆˙⟡ (@yaratesfaye) July 23, 2025

While the “Jimmy and Timmy” interview response might just seem like another weird celebrity moment, it’s worth remembering that Siwa knows how to get a viral moment. She is a true clout goblin at heart, aka someone who will do anything for social media attention.