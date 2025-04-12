Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson will host the May 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, with Benson Boone as the featured musical guest. It will mark Brunson’s second time hosting the show and Boone’s first SNL appearance (fresh off a successful Coachella performance this weekend). Brunson’s work on Abbott Elementary led to her becoming the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in one year. At the 74th annual Emmy Awards in 2022, she was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, all for Abbott Elementary. (She went home with the award for Outstanding Writing). In 2023, Brunson became the first Black woman in more than 40 years to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy; the last Black woman to take the award home was Isabel Sanford for The Jeffersons in 1981.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson to Host ‘SNL’LIVE FROM NEW YORK...Benson Boone will be the musical guest for the May 3 episode.
- 2‘Boston Public’ Actor Dies at 54REST IN PEACENicky Katt also starred in ‘Dazed and Confused’ and ‘Boiler Room.’
Shop with ScoutedKick Off Hiking Season With Merrell’s New Outdoor Shoe DropsA STEP ABOVEMerrell’s new Nova and Antora trail shoes are musts for any outdoor enthusiasts.
- 3Harvard Professors Fight Trump’s Threats to Pull Funding‘GUN TO THE HEAD’A group of Harvard professors claims the Trump administration is undermining “academic freedom and free speech” on university campuses.
- 4Mickey Rourke Exits 'Celebrity Big Brother' After OutburstKARMA'S A B*TCHA spokesperson cited further instances of inappropriate language and behavior that resulted in his exit.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 5Teen Killed Parents To Fund Trump Murder PlotSICK ANTISEMITEA 17-year-old in Wisconsin planned to start a political revolution.
- 6MMA Legend’s Social Posts Prompt Mental Health ConcernsCAUSE FOR CONCERNFans called for BJ Penn to get help after he claimed his family had been “murdered and replaced by imposters.”
- 7‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Director Dies of Heart Failure at 94ISLAND IN THE SKYThe prolific Canadian director also helmed films “First Blood” and “The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz.”
- 8Trump’s FEMA Refuses to Fund Appalachian Hurricane Recovery‘NOT WARRANTED’The president has said he wants to do away with the agency entirely.
Shop with ScoutedScore 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth MonthKITCHEN DETOXGreenPan has perfected nonstick, eco-friendly, and aesthetically-pleasing cookware.
- 9Mick Jagger, 81, Announces Engagement to 32-Year-Old GFUNDER MY THUMBThe pair claims to have been engaged for two to three years—but say they may never marry.
- 10Trump Admin Rolls Out Bonkers New Plan to Militarize BorderMARCHING ORDERSThe plan involves letting the U.S. military take control of public land along a wide swath of the border.
Nicky Katt, an actor who appeared in films like Dazed and Confused, Boiler Room, School of Rock and The Dark Knight, as well as the TV show Boston Public, has passed away at the age of 54, Variety reports. Katt died on April 8 in Burbank, California, according to friends and his attorney. A frequent face in Richard Linklater films—in addition to Dazed and Confused and School of Rock, Katt also appeared in SubUrbia and Walking Life—Katt started out as a child actor with roles on TV and in films like Gremlins and The ‘Burbs’. In a 2008 interview, he said of his work, “I kind of am notorious for bringing a lot of humor to stuff, and not in a scene-stealing way... especially if something is really kind of heavy subject matter, I’m kind of like oxygen for a drowning man.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.
These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.
The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.
If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.
A group of Harvard University professors sued the Trump administration Friday over threats to cut billions of dollars of federal funding to the institution, calling the ultimatum a “gun to the head” for the university. Harvard’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) accused the administration of violating their right to free speech, as well as other First Amendment rights. The suit read: “This action challenges the Trump administration’s unlawful and unprecedented misuse of federal funding and civil rights enforcement authority to undermine academic freedom and free speech on a university campus.” Andrew Manuel Crespo, a Harvard law professor and the general counsel of AAUP’s Harvard chapter, said in a statement that “Harvard faculty have the constitutional right to speak, teach and conduct research without fearing that the government will retaliate against their viewpoints by canceling grants.” The AAUP is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the administration from withdrawing Harvard’s funds. The administration previously sent a letter to the university claiming they had “fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence.” This is in accordance with Trump’s executive order to combat antisemitism on college campuses, which has opened up probes into 60 schools, including elite institutions such as Columbia University.
Mickey Rourke Leaves ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Following ‘Inappropriate’ Outbursts
Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother UK house after launching a homophobic tirade at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa earlier this week. A spokesperson for the show told Variety, “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.” After receiving a warning for his comments made to Siwa—including telling her, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore” and vowing to “vote out the lesbian real quick”—Rourke used language that was described as “threatening and aggressive” toward British TV star Chris Hughes, which is what ultimately led to the decision to have him leave the show.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.
A Wisconsin teen murdered his parents to help fund a murder plot against President Donald Trump, according to a federal search warrant unsealed Friday. 17-year-old Nikita Casap’s self-described “manifesto” outlines plans to assassinate the president as well as make bombs and organize terrorist attacks. “The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” the warrant said. According to his manifesto, the motive behind the murder plot was to start a political revolution in the United States and to “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled” politicians. “As to why specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” the manifesto read. Investigators also found evidence that Casap was associated with the satanic neo-Nazi group “The Order of Nine Angles,” finding images of Hitler on his phone with the text: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.” Casap is accused of killing his parents in their Waukesha home on Feb. 11 and staying with their bodies for 12 days before escaping to Kansas. His arraignment is set for May 7.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer and former champion B.J. Penn sparked concerns among fans after he claimed that his family had been “murdered and replaced by imposters.” In several posts on Instagram, Penn said that he has evidence that some of his family is “fake,” according to the New York Post. “My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan Penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka [were] all murdered and I need [police] to investigate these guys get these people out of my house and my off my properties,” he captioned one post. In response, fans called on Penn to seek mental health treatment. “This is very skitzo mode. Please get help we love you brother,” one commentator wrote. Another added: “BJ we love you. Just consider the fact that you could be wrong, and Go talk to a doctor. These people are your family and they love you.” In recent years, Penn has landed in a spell of legal troubles for his erratic behavior. UFC CEO Dana White released Penn from the company in 2019 after the Hawaii native was filmed in a bar brawl, TMZ reported. Following a failed 2022 Hawaii gubernatorial campaign, Penn appeared to slide further into instability as he publicly scrutinized family members online, AthlonSports reported.
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, who helmed such films as Weekend at Bernie’s, First Blood, Wake in Fright, and The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, has died at age 94. According to a statement from his family, he died of heart failure Thursday in his home of Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. “He died of old age, peacefully, and surrounded by loved ones,” Kotcheff’s daughter told Canadian Press. Raised in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighborhood during the Great Depression, Kotcheff got his start in the 1950s with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. He directed TV dramas such as General Motors Theatre and First Performance before transitioning to film in the 1970s. “He was an amazing storyteller. He was an incredible, larger than life character, and he was so knowledgeable about so many different things,” his daughter said. “I think his legacy will be that he was a director who could turn his hand to anything.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday rejected North Carolina’s request to extend the period in which residents can file for hurricane damage reimbursement. Gov. Josh Stein revealed the news, writing: “I am extremely disappointed and urge the President to reconsider FEMA’s bad decision,” Stein said in a statement. “Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done.” Stein shared with Spectrum News the letter from the agency stating that the 180-day extension request—which a majority of the state’s congressional delegation supported—was “not warranted.” In response to FEMA’s denial, Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards, who had joined his colleagues in signing the request and whose district saw some of the worst damage, reacted by stating that the request was “unprecedented,” and that he was “focusing on other ways” to help North Carolinians. During the 2024 campaign, Trump falsely claimed that the Biden administration was diverting FEMA funds to use on undocumented immigrants. He also declined to condemn threats to FEMA workers. Since taking office, Trump has signaled he wants to do away with FEMA entirely.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.
Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have announced their engagement after more than a decade-long relationship. The former ballerina, 37, revealed that she and The Rolling Stones star, 81, had already been engaged for “two or three years” in an interview with the French publication Paris Match Wednesday. Yet Hamrick could not confirm if the pair would follow through with an actual wedding. “Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she said in French. Rumors that the pair were engaged had been floating around since 2023, when Hamrick was spotted sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger. At the time, she told People that they were just acting like “horny teenagers,” adding: “We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.” The two met in 2014 while both touring Japan, Jagger with the Stones and Hamrick with the American Ballet Theatre. Hamrick told Paris Match that she hadn’t even considered dating Jagger after their first meeting, saying how there was “maybe a spark, but nothing incredible.” A few months later, they began dating and had a child, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016. Jagger has seven more children with multiple women.
President Donald Trump has a new plan to “secure” the southern U.S. border—and it includes significantly increasing the role the military plays in border security. In a memorandum released late Friday, the administration lays out a plan to have the Department of Defense to claim jurisdiction over a small strip of public land, called the Roosevelt Reservation, along the border as part of a bid to “enable military activities” like border wall construction and the placement of detection and monitoring equipment. The Roosevelt Reservation is a narrow strip of land along the U.S. side of the border that passes through four states—California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas—and runs for nearly 2000 miles. One-third of the strip is made up of federal and tribal lands, while private and state-owned lands make up the rest. “Our southern border is under attack from a variety of threats. The complexity of the current situation requires that our military take a more direct role in securing our southern border than in the recent past.” The Wall Street Journal reports that this move had been in the works for weeks, including the potential for using the zone to temporarily hold migrants who cross the border illegally. Trump’s Friday night order does not mention the establishment of temporary detention facilities.