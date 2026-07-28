Jon Stewart Calls Out RFK Jr.’s ‘Most F***ed Up’ Moment

Jon Stewart skewered RFK Jr. for ditching his wife, Cheryl Hines, to hustle out of harm’s way when a gunman interrupted the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“I just wanted to remind everybody that the night of the shooting, RFK, Jr. left his wife to fend for herself,” Stewart said on The Daily Show. “I just thought that was, like, the most f---ed up thing I’d ever seen in my life. Only room for one in the limo!”

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The rescheduled dinner, which took place this past Friday, featured a flailing Trump attempting to deliver a slate of rambling jokes about journalists, Democrats, and comedians. Audience members met Trump’s jokes with silence, fidgeting, and general discomfort, prompting Stewart’s segment, “Shooting or Bombing?” where he determined whether video clips of Trump audiences were depicting responses to an assassination attempt or reactions to Trump’s flat jokes.

Stewart quipped the bit was “the hottest game show of the summer season.”

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, which was rescheduled from April after it was interrupted when a man tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The first clip showed Correspondents’ Dinner guests mingling, drinking, and milling about. “The correct answer? Shooting aftermath!” Stewart said. “That was after the shooting aftermath. Let’s go to number two.”

The next clip showed a dinner guest expressing “sadness and shock,” he said. “What happened? How could this have happened? The correct answer... bombing! This dude—that’s the face he made while Trump was telling jokes. Look at his face. He’s literally like, is anyone going to stop this madman? People are going to get hurt.”

Cheryl Hines has embraced the MAGA movement with her husband. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Stewart previously went after Kennedy for ditching his wife in the days following the original incident.

“You can protect your wife instead of, I don’t know, beating her to the escape pod,” Stewart said after the event in April, comparing the HHS secretary to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who rushed his pregnant wife Katie Miller out of the room. “The guy who outshined you is Stephen f---ing Miller. That’s who outshined you. That’s who was more chivalrous. Now, for the rest of your life, your wife is going to ask you a question no one’s ever asked before, ever. ‘Why can’t you be more like Stephen Miller?’”

Jon Stewart reacts to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner moment. Comedy Central/screengrab

Trump’s Correspondents’ Dinner joke about RFK Jr. was far less successful.

“I hope that everyone finally got to enjoy their entire very delicious beef tenderloin, very special beef,” the president said to his guests. “And I want you all to know that Bobby Kennedy is right here, personally ran over the cow in his car.”