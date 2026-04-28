Jon Stewart Rips RFK Jr. for Ditching Wife During Shooting

Jon Stewart tore into Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for allowing the Secret Service to rush him away from danger at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, while leaving behind his wife.

The dinner erupted in chaos after a gunman stormed the hotel in an alleged attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump. As Secret Service agents hurried senior officials out of the building, RFK Jr., 72, was caught frantically leaving the premises, with his wife, Cheryl Hines, 60, trailing behind him.

Stewart, 63, said on The Daily Show that the Trump administration “revealed their true colors,” giving the example of RFK Jr. “being whisked away by a Secret Service hive, who apparently couldn’t spare one worker bee for—I don’t know—his wife!”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other top Trump officials were at the event. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The late-night host said Hines appeared to be “desperately reaching out for someone to care to help her.”

“The woman reaching up in agony and fear, that’s RFK Jr.’s wife,” he continued, mockingly screaming out, “Bobby!”

“And by the way, by the way, if there’s one guy in that entire room who seems like they would be impervious to physical damage, it’s f---ing RFK Jr.,” he continued. “Look at this guy. He literally looks like a guy who is trapped between being Bruce Banner and the Hulk.”

Stewart roasted RFK Jr. for seemingly rushing out without supporting his wife, Cheryl Hines. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Stewart turned his attention to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, 40, who was seen rushing his pregnant wife, Katie Miller, 34, out of the room. While some critics suggested that Miller was using his wife as a “shield,” Stewart said the Trump official was “carefully protecting his wife.”

“See, RFK? Turned out, that’s an option. You can protect your wife instead of, I don’t know, beating her to the escape pod,” he quipped.

“The guy who outshined you is Stephen f---ing Miller. That’s who outshined you. That’s who was more chivalrous.”

Stephen Miller rushed his wife, Katie Miller, out of the event. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Now, for the rest of your life, your wife is going to ask you a question no one’s ever asked before, ever. ‘Why can’t you be more like Stephen Miller?’” said Stewart.

“It looks like we got a new addition to the Kennedy Family Abandoning Women To Their Fate Wikipedia page,” Stewart said, eliciting groans from the audience. “Oh, I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Too soon, or too many?” he responded to cheers.

Hines, a former actress who played Larry David’s wife on Curb Your Enthusiasm, detailed the chaos that followed the shooting on Instagram after the dinner, telling her 250,000 followers, “OK, so I just got back from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. That was a crazy moment in time.” She added, “Nobody knew what was going on.”

Stewart said Hines was “desperately reaching out for someone to care to help her.” GALO PAGUAY/AFP via Getty Images

“Bobby’s security detail surrounded us, and took us, had to lift me over chairs, because I’m in heels, and a gown,” Hines alleged. “They took us through all of the back ways, and we got in the car and left.”

Hines also shared Reuters images of herself and her husband surrounded by security.