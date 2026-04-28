Stephen Miller’s Wife Confronted With Human ‘Shield’ Photos

Katie Miller defended her husband’s actions while they were whisked out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in a chaotic moment on Saturday.

Miller, appearing on Fox News, addressed criticism directed at Stephen, including claims that he appeared to be using his pregnant wife as a shield.

One photo, taken when the Millers’ security detail was leading them out of the Washington Hilton ballroom moments after an attempted assassin’s plans were thwarted, also showed Stephen grabbing his wife’s right breast from behind.

The Millers were led out of the ballroom by their security detail. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Millers were among those escorted out of the ballroom by a security detail. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“At that moment when the detail came up, I said, ‘Oh, well, this must be real, and I should be walking very quickly,’ Miller, 34, said on The Ingraham Angle, before describing the difficulty in getting up and moving quickly while eight months pregnant.

“So my dear husband lifts me up, and Brian, who’s our detail, says to Steven, ‘She goes first.’ So, I went first because the threat was behind us,” Miller explained. “And so what everyone sees is my husband maybe coping a feel, but what I would say is that he wasn’t going to put his hands on my stomach because that’s where our baby is. And so he just moved his hands upward.”

The Millers posed on the red carpet before the event. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Miller said she was unaware of that in the moment.

“Later that night, I see it on X. There’s this like very funny post, and I look at Steven and I was like, ‘Did you really need do that?’ And he’s like, ‘What did I do?’”

Ingraham then mentioned what some online commentators were saying: that Stephen was using his wife as a human shield.

“I saw that and I said, ‘They’re really desperate at this point. Now they’re just trying anything, throwing anything out there,” Ingraham said.

Miller agreed.

“They could not give Steven Miller a good news cycle if they tried,” she said. “They had to make me the target. And you know what? To that, I will say: Steven did a phenomenal job and he was behind me protecting not only me, but our baby.”