Recaps

Jon Stewart Exposes Trump’s Most ‘Obvious’ Lie Yet

‘RELENTLESS DENIAL’

The president has lied about a major crisis, despite photographic evidence to the contrary.

Meera Navlakha
Meera Navlakha 

Entertainment Reporter

Jon Stewart has ripped into the president for blatantly lying about the conditions of the USS Lincoln.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, the late-night host exposed Donald Trump’s consistent lies and lack of transparency about the USS Abraham Lincoln, the ship that experienced a nightmare deployment for months amid the Iran war.

The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sails toward Laem Chabang Port before docking for a rest stop following a long deployment in the Middle East, with the Pattaya skyline in backdrop, in Chonburi province, Thailand, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Stewart displayed pictures of the obviously rusting aircraft carrier. Chalinee Thirasupa/REUTERS

Stewart said the ship’s stories resonated with him “deeply,” adding about Trump, “I have never seen one person work so much and fix so little.”

“That’s the plight of the USS Lincoln,” he began.

“Five thousand U.S. sailors and Marines serving on the USS Lincoln, stepping on dry land for the first time in more than nine months. The once-gleaming aircraft carrier docking in Thailand after 286 days at sea, covered in rust after a record-setting deployment,” he continued.

A photo composite of the USS Abraham Lincoln and images of the food being served on board during deployment.
A photo composite of the USS Abraham Lincoln and images of the food being served on board during deployment. The Daily Beast/US Navy/X

Stewart displayed the many horrific pictures of the aircraft carrier, which sailors described in harrowing terms.

The late-night host said that the rusted ship is “a metaphor.”

“This ship—a symbol of American might, ingenuity, technical know-how, patriotic determination—laid low by prolonged exposure to relentless, corrosive elements and reckless mismanagement,” he continued. “It’s not the USS Lincoln. It’s not. It’s just us. It’s us.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Pete Hegseth has claimed reports of the ship have “completely misrepresented” the reality, despite ample evidence. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“This is what we look like as Americans inside after 18 months of this presidency,” said Stewart, in a scathing remark about Trump’s second term.

He then turned to Trump’s blatant agenda of lying about the carrier, one shared by his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. The administration has routinely denied widespread reports of rust, dwindling supplies, inadequate and inedible food, and a lack of maintenance onboard. Trump has gone as far as to say the Lincoln is “beautifully maintained.”

“People on the Lincoln, they say it’s beautifully maintained and beautifully taken care of,” the president told reporters.

Sailors gather next to jet fighters on the US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) before docking at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Laem Chabang, Chonburi province, Thailand, 02 September 2026. The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, with roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard and other vessels from its Carrier Strike Group, is docked with personnel to come ashore in Thailand from 02 to 06 September 2026, to rest and recuperate while the warship replenishes supplies after an extended deployment for operations in the Middle East.
The rusty vessel right before docking at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Laem Chabang, Chonburi province, Thailand. RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Stewart retorted, “It is obviously not.”

“A beautifully maintained, beautifully taken-care-of ship doesn’t look like the abandoned bridge near my high school where we used to smoke weed. It doesn’t,” the host concluded. “And it’s this relentless denial of reality that is just one of the elements eating away at the foundational, load-bearing structures that hold this country together.”

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Meera Navlakha

Meera Navlakha

Entertainment Reporter

https://x.com/meeranavlakha

meera.navlakha@thedailybeast.com

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