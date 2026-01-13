Jon Stewart Nails ‘Doddering’ Donald Trump, 79, for Wandering Away

Jon Stewart ripped into President Trump for an apparent senior moment during a White House meeting on Friday.

Stewart referenced the awkward exchange from last week in which Trump was welcoming a group of global oil executives, only to suddenly walk over to a window in the East Room. For several moments, he gazed at the construction of his White House ballroom, while Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio watched in apparent amusement.

In his monologue Monday, Stewart highlighted the moment after listing the many ongoing controversies that Trump is dealing with, from his invasion of Venezuela to the unlawful shooting of a Minnesota citizen by ICE agents.

“Lest you worry that Donald Trump is in any way feeling the burden of this moment, the terrifying responsibility of so many lives held in his hands, let me reassure you: he’s fine,” Stewart said.

Stewart showed the clip of Trump staring out the window, remarking, “Look at f---ing Rubio and Vance.”

“Look at the faces on Heckle and Jekyll over there,” Stewart said. “Just looking and smiling like, ‘Oh, Paw Paw. He’s so cute. You should see him when the ice cream truck goes by.’”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart talking Vance and Rubio's reactions to Trump. (Comedy Central.) Comedy Central.

“And by the way,” Stewart added, “if you’re getting up and walking to the window and you don’t think that’s enough of a doddering old man move, old Cankles McGee had one more chewable Tums up his sleeve.”

Stewart showed another clip from the same meeting, in which Rubio passed Trump a private note and Trump immediately read it out loud.

Stewart jokingly responded, “Does anyone else have a private note they’d like me to read aloud? Anybody?”

At the end of his monologue, Stewart argued that the Trump administration was attempting to rule through the “forced compliance and coercion” of the American people.

“Holding that coerced world together is going to be kind of a tall task,” Stewart said. “But if anybody’s up for it, it’s Donald Trump. A man with unrivaled focus and discipline... Actually, you know what, could you give me a second?”

Stewart got up from his desk and, in an impression of Trump’s “doddering” walk, went to stare out a window himself.