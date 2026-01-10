Bumbling Trump, 79, Reads Private Note Out Loud

President Donald Trump fumbled his way through a very public senior moment while meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House on Friday, when he read aloud a private note handed to him by the Secretary of State.

Commandeering a roundtable with the heads of more than a dozen major oil companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips, Trump was slipped a personal note by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in what appeared to be an effort to get the president back on track.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hands a note to President Donald Trump during a meeting with U.S. oil companies executives at the White House on Jan. 9, 2026. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Marco just gave me a note,” the 79-year-old announced to the crowd, then proceeded to read it to everyone: “‘Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something.’ Go ahead, I’m going back to Chevron,” Trump said, waving the note in front of him.

“Marco. Thank you, Marco. Go ahead,” the president said, as he patted Rubio on the back.

Mark Nelson, vice chairman of Chevron, appeared to be caught offguard by the blunder and asked the president if he had a question for him.

Trump met with the heads of more than a dozen U.S. oil and gas companies to convince them to support his plans in Venezuela. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Yes, go ahead Marco, what was it—what are you saying here?” Trump replied, squinting at the paper and evidently uncertain of what he wanted the chairman to discuss.

While the embarrassing scene played out, Rubio and Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared to be smirking and cringing, as the septuagenarian president blew up their subtle communications attempt.

It was just one of several gaffes made by Trump during the meeting, which was designed to encourage U.S. oil companies to invest in the president’s plans for Venezuela.

The White House is reportedly seeking $100 billion in investment to revive the South American country’s decayed oil-extraction infrastructure following the shocking abduction of President Nicolás Maduro last week.

Trump kicked off the meeting by gushing about his new $400 million ballroom, then suddenly wandered over to the window behind him to take a look at the ongoing construction.

“Unusual time to look, but I figure we might as well do it,” he noted.

Trump kicked off a high-stakes meeting with the heads of more than a dozen oil companies by wandering to the window and gazing at the ballroom construction taking place. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Later in the meeting, when taking questions from reporters, Trump argued that no one in history deserved the Nobel Peace Prize more than he did.

Roughly 10 minutes later, the “President of Peace” threatened to annex Greenland from the NATO-allied country of Denmark.

“If we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,” Trump said.

Trump: I can't think of anybody in history who should get the Nobel prize more than me…



*Ten Minutes Later*



Trump on Acquiring Greenland: If we do not do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way. pic.twitter.com/XZzmIVYIJe — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2026

Since the Jan. 3 invasion of Venezuela, the Trump administration has made similar threats to take military action inCuba, Mexico, and Colombia.

Trump made little effort to conceal the fact that his intention in deposing Maduro was to seize and profit from the petrochemical wealth under Venezuelan soil.

“The oil companies are going to go in, they are going to spend money, we are going to take back the oil, frankly, we should’ve taken back a long time ago,” Trump said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago shortly after his illegal military operation.

“A lot of money is coming out of the ground, we are going to be reimbursed for everything we spend.”

Nicolas Maduro was arrested as part of Trump's Venezuela operation. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

America has since seized five oil tankers that were traveling to or from Venezuela, with Trump bragging on social media that he is planning to sell the captured oil directly.

While the meeting with oil bosses was described as “constructive” by the White House, no commitments were secured. Executives stressed the structural issues with Venezuelan operations and emphasized the monumental effort it would require to render their systems operational.