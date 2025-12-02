Jon Stewart Nails Donald Trump, 79, Over Disturbing MRI Comments

Jon Stewart was perplexed by President Donald Trump’s continued deflections on his MRI at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

The White House revealed Monday that Trump received the MRI in October as part of a “preventative” look at his heart and abdomen. The memo came after more than a month of vague answers from the president and his staff.

Stewart showed his viewers a clip of Trump talking to reporters Monday on Air Force One. When Trump was asked what part of his body the MRI was looking at, he answered, “I have no idea.”

“That’s not physically possible,” Stewart responded. “To have no idea, it’s not possible.”

Stewart joked, “What would you say to the doctor? ‘No no no, don’t tell me. I want to find out at my MRI reveal party.’”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart talking about Trump. Comedy Central

“For God’s sakes, man, were you not curious at all?“ Stewart asked. ”When they laid you down in a tube for a half an hour to 45 minutes, you didn’t want to know what they might be doing? Or did you just think to yourself, ‘What a loud tanning bed’?”

Stewart also doubted Trump’s claim that he’d gotten a “perfect score” on his MRI.

“That’s how they score the MRIs,” Stewart quipped. “You either get a big stamp, ‘Perfect,’ or you get in red ink, ‘See me.’”

Stewart showed viewers another clip from the press conference where Trump used his “perfect” MRI score to insult two female reporters.

“I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing,” Trump said. He pointed to the other reporter and told her, “You too.”

Stewart said there were “two things” about the clip that he found funny.

Stewart explained, “The first is when he goes, ‘You too!’ And the woman on the right, whose face is like, ‘What the f--- did I do? I’m just standing there.’”

“The second thing I like about that clip is that Trump thinks he’s delivering the mic drop,” Stewart said, “But then he’s got to waddle all the way back to his bed.”