Jon Stewart Reveals How Trump’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ Came True

Jon Stewart said Donald Trump’s “worst nightmare” came true when the president stormed out of a Meet the Press interview after a female reporter confronted him with his own past remarks.

The president, 79, furiously walked out of an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press last week after journalist Kristen Welker challenged his claims of election fraud.

When asked for evidence, Trump replied, “All I have to do is look.”

After Welker responded, “That’s not evidence,” Trump accused her and several news networks of being “crooked” and ended the interview.

"Thank you, darling," Trump said as he stormed off. Screenshot//Screenshot/NBC

Stewart mocked the interview on his show on Monday, arguing that the president’s “worst nightmare” is being confronted by a journalist who refuses to let misleading claims go unchallenged.

“We get to a moment when the heartland, rainswept rom-com becomes a man trapped in a barn with his worst nightmare, a woman who won’t stop asking pertinent questions,” Stewart quipped.

Despite Trump’s abrupt exit, Welker still managed to press him on a handful of other misleading claims he has made on topics including his war on Iran and gas prices.

During the interview, she asked Trump, who started a war with Iran in February, what had changed after he campaigned on not starting any more new wars.

“Mr. President, one of your consistent campaign promises was no new wars. What changed? Because you insisted, no new wars,” Welker said.

Jon Stewart mocked Trump's Meet the Press interview. The Daily Show

“First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war,” Trump shot back.

Stewart played a clip of Trump’s remarks before dismissing the claim as “bulls--t.”

“Listen, all of us who lived through his campaign know that he made that kind of a centerpiece,” Stewart said, before rolling a montage of Trump repeatedly promising to avoid new conflicts, including declarations that, “Under Trump, we will have no more wars,” “I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars,” and “I’ll keep you out of wars.”

Stewart then mocked Trump’s attempts to downplay those pledges and praised Welker for confronting him with his own past statements, joking that her insistence that he had said it “over and over again” exposed a contradiction and “lit the fuse on the bulls--t bomb.”

Trump’s clash with female journalists is hardly new.

Just days earlier, he launched an unprompted attack on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, calling the network “very corrupt” and accusing the reporter of having “hatred in her eyes.”

He has also told Collins to “be quiet,” labeled her “stupid and nasty,” called The New York Times’ Katie Rogers “ugly, both inside and out,” and once told a female Bloomberg reporter, “Quiet, piggy.”