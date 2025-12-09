Jon Stewart Shares NSFW Theory Behind Trump’s Fake FIFA Peace Prize

Jon Stewart was fascinated by the design of President Trump’s FIFA Peace Prize.

At the drawing for the 2026 World Cup finals at the Kennedy Center on Friday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Trump the organization’s first-ever Peace Prize. The trophy depicted a globe held up by several hands, a design that Stewart found suggestive.

After losing out on the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump was awarded the hastily created "FIFA Peace Prize." Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

“I don’t know if you guys got a good look at the trophy, but come on,” Stewart said in his Monday monologue.

The Daily Show host explained, “I think its design somewhat reflects, in all likelihood, how it was conceived. I take you to that meeting now...”

Breaking into an impression of a random FIFA employee, Stewart jokingly said, “Why do we gotta invent some prize just to satisfy some fragile egomaniac? Trump is so needy. It’s like the world always has to reach out and stroke his balls.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart miming someone stroking Trump's genitalia. Comedy Central

Miming the act of cradling Trump’s genitalia, Stewart continued, “Oh Donald, you’re such a good leader. Oh, you’re such a man of peace... I love you, you’re the most peaceful man...”

Switching over to an impression of the first character’s boss, Stewart jokingly said, “Wait, hold that pose! Ferguson, I think you’re on to something.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart miming someone stroking Trump's genitalia. Comedy Central

Stewart summed up the FIFA peace prize as an “entirely fictitious golden butt plug.”

At the beginning of the segment, Stewart teased Trump for winning the award, “Oh my God, he won the prize specifically created to appease him! The FIFA Appease Prize!”

Stewart also made fun of Trump’s on-stage response to receiving an additional golden medal from FIFA. The president immediately put the medal around his neck and wore it proudly.