‘LAYERS OF STUPIDITY’ Jon Stewart Sounds Alarm on Donald Trump’s ‘Insane’ Putin Deal Stewart unpacked Trump’s “illogical” sweetheart deal with Russia.

Jon Stewart has called out President Donald Trump for his “stupidity” over his newest arrangement with Russia.

Stewart blasted the president on Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show, arguing that Trump’s new deal with Russia is a clear-cut concession to the Kremlin at Ukraine’s expense.

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In an apparent effort to lower diesel prices, Trump announced on October 9 that he’d struck a deal to purchase diesel from Russia. On Friday he officially waived the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which included tariffs on countries importing Russian oil, two days before it would’ve gone into effect.

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that Trump siding with Russia would be a “historic mistake and a big tragedy.”

Trump’s Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, meanwhile, attempted to downplay Trump’s move in a Fox News interview on Sunday, but his explanations only caused more confusion.

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“This is a motivation for Russia to figure out how they can actually export some diesel,” Wright said about the deal, but Stewart wasn’t convinced.

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“Why would we motivate a group to sell diesel when we just put sanctions on them for selling diesel?” Stewart asked in his Monday monologue.

“Doing the opposite within a month is insane,” Stewart said. “It is illogical. It is incoherent.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart with Russian doll prop(s) Comedy Central

Stewart spent a chunk of his monologue using a Russian doll to show the “layers of stupidity” behind Trump striking a deal that seems to clearly help out Russia over Ukraine.

The final piece of the doll, Stewart said, came from Trump’s explanation for the move:

Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Sunday that he is close to negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, and he doesn’t want to do anything that would “drive Russia away from the bargaining table.”

“[Putin’s] price for staying at the table is billions of dollars?” Stewart asked. “How big is Putin’s f---ing table?”

Stewart argued that Trump’s explanation—that he made the sweetheart deal to help Ukraine — was undercut by Friday’s revelation, reported by Reuters, that White House officials gave the order to restrict Ukraine’s access to SpaceX’s Starshield, a military weapon vital to its military efforts.

White House officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio have publicly denied Trump’s involvement in the service disruption, which Stewart didn’t seem to believe for a second.

Stewart showed an interview clip of Zelensky expressing his frustration with SpaceX, owned by Trump-supporter Elon Musk, for the sudden “technical problems” with Starshield.

“I hear you, brother,” Stewart quipped. “Dealing with internet providers is a nightmare!”

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