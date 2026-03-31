Jon Stewart Takes Up Trump’s Offer to Ask Him About Sex

Jon Stewart took up Donald Trump’s bizarre offer to discuss sex during a meeting with Saudi investors, turning his attention to the Epstein files.

The Daily Show host mocked President Donald Trump’s outrageous remarks, which he made during a speech at an event run by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in Miami.

“I’m asked to take a few questions, and unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened. I don’t ask for screening of the questions,” Trump told the crowd.

“You can ask me anything you want. You can talk sex,” Trump, 79, then declared. “You can do whatever the hell you want. I’m here for you.”

Speaking at an investor forum in Miami on Friday, Trump broached the topic of sex. YouTube/The White House

Stewart played a clip of the speech for his audience, looking on in disbelief and sitting in silence after the president’s remarks concluded. “We can ask about sex?” Stewart asked his audience.

He then reached under his desk and pulled out a box marked “EPSTEIN FILES,” eliciting a roar of laughter from the crowd.

“Is that your f---ing name? Whose name is that?” the host said, pointing to redacted lines from the mock files.

Stewart continued to roast the president’s out-of-pocket offer, saying, “You know, honestly, his leering behavior is less ‘commander in chief at war’ and more ‘grandpa who’s lost his filter in public.’

“Instead of assuaging a nervous nation, he’s just embarrassing the whole family at dinner, going, ‘hey, do you see? Our waitress is a busty one, huh? Just like your grandma was!’”

Trump has repeatedly refused to call the war in Iran "a war," prompting demands for transparency and clarity. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The overarching issue, according to the Daily Show host, is not Trump’s latest public blunder. Instead, says Stewart, it’s the fact that the ongoing war in Iran “doesn’t seem to occupy any space in Trump’s brain.”

He criticized the president’s obsession with other subjects, such as the White House ballroom, and noted that Trump’s offer to “talk about anything” comes as the war enters its fifth week.

“He addressed a room full of Saudi investors, who you would think might be very concerned about the bombings in their neighborhood,” explained Stewart. “But he wants to let them know, we don’t have to talk about that at all!”