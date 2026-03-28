Trump, 79, Invites Crowd of Strangers to Ask Him About Sex

Donald Trump, 79, had sex on his mind while speaking to a room full of investors in Miami.

During a speech at an investor forum on Friday night, the president invited the audience to ask him questions. But instead of fielding inquiries about tensions with Iran or the ongoing partial government shutdown, Trump veered into more unsavory territory.

“I’m asked to take a few questions, and unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened. I don’t ask for screening of the questions,” Trump told a crowd at the Future Investment Initiative, which is run by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Speaking at an investor forum in Miami on Friday, Trump broached the topic of sex. YouTube/The White House

“You can ask me anything you want. You can talk sex,” Trump declared, prompting scattered giggles from the audience. “You can do whatever the hell you want. I’m here for you.”

Trump’s off-the-cuff remark came after a keynote address focused largely on the ongoing war in the Middle East, which he launched in coordination with Israel on February 28. Just hours after the speech, the Associated Press reported that at least 10 U.S. servicemembers were injured at a military base in Saudi Arabia, with two in serious condition.

The attack came a day after the president declared Iran had been “obliterated.”

“For 47 years, Iran has been known as the bully of the Middle East. But they are not the bully not any longer,” Trump said during his address on Friday, according to reports. “They are on the run.”

The president’s sex joke wasn’t his only eyebrow-raising comment. During the address, he also referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the “Strait of Trump.”

After insisting that Iranian leaders have to reopen the “Strait of Trump,” the president quickly corrected himself—then claimed it wasn’t a slip at all.

“The Fake News will say, ‘He accidentally said.’ No, there’s no accidents with me,” Trump said.

The waterway, through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil travels, has been partially blockaded by Iranian leaders amid the conflict, leading to skyrocketing oil and gas prices and rattling the global economy.

Despite that, Trump has reportedly floated renaming the waterway the “Strait of America,” or even after himself, if the U.S. succeeds in wresting control from Iran, according to The New York Post.

One administration official told the Post that the U.S. is “taking the Strait back” and suggested that if America ends up policing it, “why should we call it Hormuz?”

The president has an affinity for renaming venues and locations—especially after himself. He previously rebranded the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and slapped his name on the front of the Kennedy Center, U.S. currency, roads, investment plans, and visas.