Trump’s Wild Plan to Put His Name on Another American Staple

President Donald Trump is slapping his name on yet another part of American life.

The president is adding his signature to all denominations of U.S. bills, marking the first time in U.S. history that a president has added their name to the currency, Vanity Fair first reported on Thursday.

Until now, currency in the U.S. featured the signatures of the Treasury secretary and the US treasurer, but has never featured that of a president. Trump’s signature is set to replace U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach.

The self-obsessed president has renamed many American icons after himself. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership,” Beach said in a statement to Vanity Fair.

“The president’s mark on history as the architect of America’s golden age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved,” the statement continued.

The president’s signature will appear on all future bills until another presidential administration decides to take it off.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Treasury Department and White House for comment.

The president typically uses Sharpies when he signs documents. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The dollar will now join the long list of items that the president has slapped his name on or outright named after himself.

During his second term, he has released the $1 million “Trump Gold Cards” for visa seekers, “Trump Accounts” for investments, and the yet-to-be-released “Trump cards” from banks. There’s also the perpetually delayed Trump phones. There’s also “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard” in Palm Beach, Florida.

The administration also has plans to make a 2026 semiquincentennial $1 coin, which will, of course, feature President Trump’s face. It is the first time a sitting president created a currency while in office, the New York Times reports.

The MAGA makeover of the arts hub includes its name being changed to the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

Trump with the "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard" sign during a Road Dedication Ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on January 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump administration has claimed it renamed the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Kennedy Center after Trump, but those name changes require the approval of Congress to be made official. The changes have to receive that approval.

The president has also slapped pictures of his face on federal buildings, including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Labor. His face can also be seen on the America the Beautiful National Parks pass.