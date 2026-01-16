Trump Goon Gives Bonkers Nickname to Credit Card Plot

Yet another of the Trump administration’s proposed plots will carry the president’s name.

Kevin Hassett, the Director of the United States National Economic Council, said Americans can expect “great new Trump cards” from banks as the administration pushes for a credit card interest rate cap. He announced the new nickname during an appearance on Fox Business’s Morning with Maria on Friday.

Hassett did not provide much further explanation of the plan—or the new name—but claimed President Trump’s proposed 10% credit card interest cap would not require legislation.

“We’ve been in conversations with the big banks, with CEOs of many of the big banks, who think that the President is onto something, that he’s got a great idea,” Hassett told host Maria Bartiromo.

Hassett said the proposal would not require legislation. Mornings with Maria/Fox Business

“Our expectation is that it won’t necessarily require legislation because there will be great new Trump Cards provided voluntarily by the banks,” Hassett added.

Trump proposed a 10% cap on credit card interest rates as his advisors push him to focus more of his presidency on affordability, all while he insists that the word “affordability” is a “hoax,” “fake narrative,” and “con job” made up by Democrats.

A Truth Social post from President Donald Trump on January 9, 2026 announcing a credit card interest rate cap of 10 percent. Screenshot/Donald Trump/Truth Social

In a Truth Social post last week, Trump said that “Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%,” and added “AFFORDABILITY!”

In addition to the “Trump cards,” the Trump administration has named several Trump ventures after the president, including the soon-to-be-released “Trump Accounts” for children born between 2025 and 2028, and $1 milliion “Trump Gold Cards” for visa seekers.

The "Trump Gold Cards" also have a $15,000 processing fee. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The administration has also said it named federal buildings such as the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Kennedy Center after Trump, but it has not sought the approval from Congress, which is required to officially rename these buildings.

While Hassett insists that the credit card cap would not require legislation, that assertion may be because there is little appetite for such a cap among Republicans in Congress. Republican leadership and several GOP members have flat-out rejected the proposal.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune pictured leaving the Senate floor to go back to his office on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 ahead of the Senate voting to claw back $9 billion including cutting foreign aid and funds for public broadcasting. Eric Lee/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

“I think that would probably deprive an awful lot of people of access to credit around the country,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters. “Credit cards would probably become debit cards.”

“That’s not something I’m out there advocating for — let’s put it that way,” he added.

Even House Speaker Mike Johnson said the House “ought to think about and investigate” Trump’s proposal.

“The president is the ideas guy,” Johnson said, adding, “I wouldn’t get too spun up about ideas that are out of the box, that are proposed or suggested.”

President Donald Trump attends a ceremony to honor the 2025 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in the East Room of the White House on January 15, 2026 in Washington, DC., United States. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Still, similar legislation to what the Trump administration is proposing has been introduced in the past.

Last year, a bipartisan group of members, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Republican Anna Paulina Luna of Florida introduced legislation that would cap interest rates at 10%. Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced similar legislation in the upper chamber.