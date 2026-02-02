Trump Phones Hit Another Snag

MAGA supporters hoping to get their hands on Trump Mobile’s golden smartphones will need to wait longer.

A customer service representative for the mobile service company overseen by the president’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., told the Daily Beast that shipments of the flagship T1 model were delayed again—this time to March.

The T1 Phone was initially supposed to ship in late August SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The rep said the devices need to be certified and “field tested” before they can be cleared to ship to customers, and that the process should be complete by the end of the first quarter.

It’s the third delay Trump Mobile customers have endured.

Trump Mobile launched in June 2025, announced by the Trump Organization as a cellular provider intended to deliver “all-American service for our nation’s hardest-working people.”

Its signature T1 smartphone model, which retails for $499 with a $100 down payment, was initially scheduled to ship to customers in August. Within weeks of the announcement, however, the product missed its release deadline and was pushed back to the end of the year.

The smartphone failed to materialize again in December, with a company customer service rep citing the federal government shutdown, which lasted from October through mid-November, as the reason for the second delay.

Trump Mobile rents its network capacity from T-Mobile as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), and new smartphone products under the network require certification. This process involves a consultation, a series of compatibility and functionality tests, and a final review.

The Daily Beast reached out to T-Mobile and Trump Mobile for comment.

The Trump Mobile service plan costs $47.45 per month, referencing Trump's two presidential terms. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

In January, a group of Democratic lawmakers called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the Trump-aligned mobile service company for “deceptive practices.”

The website proudly said the T1 model phone was "MADE IN THE USA" on an archived site view from June 16, 2025. Trump Mobile

Co-led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Robert Garcia, the bicameral group sent a letter alleging that the company had misled consumers with its “Made in the USA” marketing claims, which were later removed from the company’s website within days of its announcement.

“To claim that a product is ‘Made in USA,’” the letter reads, “marketers must meet a very specific set of FTC standards, violations of which come with civil penalties.”

Trump Mobile sells four different models of refurbished Apple and Samsung devices. Trump Mobile/Screenshot

The website instead replaced its explicit “Made in USA” branding with more general language, adopting taglines such as “American-Proud Design” and “brought to life right here in the USA.”

While its flagship product has yet to be released to consumers, Trump Mobile has been selling refurbished Apple and Samsung devices on its website, manufactured in China and Korea, respectively.

“These are potentially misleading characterizations for devices that are manufactured overseas,” the letter says.