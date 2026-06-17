Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA’s Funniest New Conspiracy Theory

MAGA loyalists believe that Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool renovation has been sabotaged by his foes, a flabbergasted Jordan Klepper said Tuesday night.

The “Daily Show” correspondent exposed the right’s ludicrous conspiracy theory about the Lincoln Memorial pool, which the 80-year-old president decided to renovate at a cost of millions of dollars. That renewal project—consisting of a paint job to turn the pool floor “American Flag Blue”—has now massively backfired, turning bright green thanks to an algae infestation.

Algae has grown in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after Donald Trump ordered it to be repainted and refilled for the America250 celebrations. Jessica Koscielniak/Reuters

“That pool is green,” laughed Klepper. “Looks like there was a Grinch orgy in it. Looks like the bathtub where Kermit slit his wrists. Looks like the Statue of Liberty’s placenta in there, am I right?”

But MAGA isn’t convinced that the algae bloom is an accidental byproduct of the president’s renovation—though algae in the pool has been a recurring problem for decades.

“The funny thing about this story is that no one would have cared what the pool looked like if Donald Trump hadn’t made it a centerpiece of the MAGA agenda for some reason, but he did,” Klepper said.

National Park Service workers have been dumping bottles of hydrogen peroxide in the Reflecting Pool to try to get rid of the algae. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“Which means that the people who believe in the MAGA agenda, people like right-wing radio host Grant Stinchfield, they’re going to have some interesting ideas about how this all happened,” he said.

Stinchfield is among those who have offered nefarious theories about the Reflecting Pool, hypothesizing that the vanity project was “sabotaged.” The Daily Show aired footage of Stinchfield passionately arguing that the pool had become the focus of an anti-Trump plot.

“There’s algae in here again. I feel like it’s sabotage,” Stinchfield said.

“What if the bureaucrats left it over in the pipes on purpose?” he then asked about the algae. “We know that those inside government don’t like President Trump.”

Klepper couldn’t resist having some fun with the MAGA podcast host’s remarks, saying, “Just please tell me we’re not doing a Reflecting Pool conspiracy theory. Just please tell me we’re not doing a Reflecting Pool conspiracy theory.”

Klepper mocked Trump for making his pool “a centerpiece of the MAGA agenda.” Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“Yes, of course, those pesky bureaucrats jumped into the pipes to leave algae in there. I believe we have surveillance video of that happening,” he said sarcastically.

Klepper declared that the conspiracy theories are a prime example of “the beauty of the MAGAverse.”

“Donald Trump is never too corrupt or incompetent for the job, if you always come up with a new layer of bad guy to blame the problems on,” he quipped. “So I know the deep state photosynthesis theory sounds dopey, but so did ‘rigged election’ at first. And look where that got us.”

The Daily Show displayed a mock image of QAnon Shaman and other prominent figures in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot jumping into the algae-infested pool, ready to fight for their president.

“Before you know it, these guys are going to be doing Jan. 6 in the Reflecting Pool,” Klepper said, “Just splashing around chanting, ‘Dunk Mike Pence, dunk Mike Pence!’”