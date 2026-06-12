‘Daily Show’ Exposes Trump’s ‘Revolting Mess of Foul Slime’

The Daily Show revealed the extent of Donald Trump’s “revolting mess,” or in other words, his reflecting pool.

Amongst the president’s many vanity projects is his Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a historic pool that sits on the National Mall. The Trump administration decided to “renovate” the landmark, painting its floor “American flag blue” in honor of the country’s 250th birthday.

But Desi Lydic, Daily Show host, dedicated a portion of Thursday night’s show to explaining why the project has already failed.

The president has obsessed over his renovation. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Sure, maybe Donald Trump can’t fight a war, or end a war, or steal any oil, or get a checkup without seeing two dozen doctors, but the man can keep a pool crystal clear,” said the host. The show cut to footage of a reporter announcing that the renovated pool has already been plagued with algae.

“Now, even Trump’s pool needs 22 specialists,” Lydic joked in response, referring to reports that the president required 22 medical professionals during his annual medical exam last month.

Lydic went on to roast both the structure and MAGA-favorite Democrat Senator John Fetterman, whom she likened to Shrek. “You do not want the pool to turn green,” she said. “Otherwise, John Fetterman might confuse it for the swamp he grew up in.”

Contractors drive a vehicle in the partially filled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during renovation work at the National Mall in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2026. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Show host offered a brutal assessment of the state of Trump’s pet project, which he has dedicated obscene amounts of time to obsessing over.

“This is tough because Trump wanted the pool to be a symbol of his accomplishments as president,” Lydic said. “And now, it’s just a revolting mess of foul slime.”

President Donald Trump holds a chart showing that the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall is taller than skyscrapers as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 4, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has bragged about the renovation at length, telling reporters last month, “Over the years, I built hundreds of pools. I build them every time I guild the building. I always like to build Olympic swimming pools, and I was very aware, swimming pool, what goes into making swimming pool. It’s not as simple as people think. You never want it to leak. You want a beautiful surface.”

He added that the historic pool was “filthy, dirty and disgusting” prior to his renovation, but that the changes would make it “really, really beautiful.”

But as construction wrapped up, CNN reported that “residual algae” was found in the pool. The renovation went millions over budget.