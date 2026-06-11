Trump, 79, Sets Alarming Medical Record as Health Concerns Mount

Records-obsessed Donald Trump has a new one to add to the list, but it’s not so flattering.

The president, who turns 80 on Sunday, spent three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on May 26. He emerged after being pricked and prodded by some 22 specialists, an apparent record.

A Washington Post analysis of public statements by the president’s personal medical team found that was nearly double the number of physicians involved in his last physical. Last year’s check-up saw him examined by a comparatively meager 14 doctors.

Trump with medical professionals in the Oval Office last year. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The figure of 22 is also the highest number of specialists present at a single examination of a president, the Post reported. Another record for Trump.

“It is an extraordinary number,” said Jonathan Reiner, who served as cardiologist for Dick Cheney, the late vice president, and keeps a watchful eye on Trump’s health on CNN. “What specialties do they represent? Why so many?”

The White House replied to the Post’s findings by declaring, “The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care.”

The president's decaying hands have raised questions about his health, while the White House asserts the severe bruising is due to constant handshaking. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“We have nothing to hide,” a White House official added. But it was Reiner who sounded the alarm before the check-up at Walter Reed, Trump’s fourth medical evaluation of his second term.

“This White House just doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old,” he told The Washington Post the day before the visit. “There just seems to be a lack of candor from the White House.”

Indeed, after the check-up, Trump crowed that he was in “perfect” health. “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center,” Trump wrote on Truth Social that afternoon. “Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.”

Trump appeared to doze off next to Knicks owner James Dolan at Monday's NBA playoff game in New York. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

His personal physician, U.S. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, said Trump “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

Notably, Trump called the trip his “6 month physical,” while Barbarella described it on official documents as his “annual physical examination.”

The optics don’t match the brags. Trump has a seemingly permanent bruise on the back of his right hand. The White House blamed it on excessive hand-shaking, then one emerged on his other hand. He has a litany of other issues, too.

He often displays a wonky walk, skin issues, leg-dragging, cankles, a propensity for anger, and impromptu naps, and his freewheeling, often seemingly nonsensical rants don’t paint a picture of the “perfect” health that he and the White House claim.

An April poll conducted by Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos found that fewer than half of U.S. adults believe Trump has the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president.

“I think concern for the president’s physical health is probably at an all-time high, and I think advanced physical age is the No. 1 concern,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served as a White House physician for more than a decade under Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.