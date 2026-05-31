Doctor Delivers Brutal Reality Check on Trump’s Wild Medical Claims

A top physician has identified Donald Trump’s clear misunderstanding of the results of his latest physical exam.

The president, 79, took to Truth Social at 12:35 a.m. Sunday to tout his “extreme intelligence” following the release of the results of his fourth physical exam at Walter Reed Military Medical Center last week.

“The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good. Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence,’”Trump wrote.

“Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The president’s late-night brag came after several days of silence from the White House regarding the exam results and renewed concerns about the health of the oldest president ever inaugurated.

But Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at The George Washington University and a cardiologist, identified another issue: the president’s apparent misunderstanding of the assessment he received.

The president was fact-checked by a doctor and CNN contributor. Screenshot//X

“I’m glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence,” Reiner wrote in an X post Sunday morning. “None of the questions are high difficulty.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

While the “extremely good” medical report released late Friday did not convey “extreme intelligence,” it did reveal that Trump has gained 14 pounds since his last physical in April 2025 and was advised to exercise more as part of his annual health check.

At 6-foot-3, Trump has a BMI of 29.7, just under the 30.0 threshold for obesity. His previous weight of 224 pounds still placed him squarely in the overweight range, while his 2020 weight pushed him into the obese category.

The president, however, appeared unconcerned by the weight gain.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon. “Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.”