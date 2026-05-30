Trump’s Doctors Sneak Weight Reveal Into Shady Medical Report

President Donald Trump has gained 14 pounds since his last physical in April 2025 and has been urged to exercise more as part of his annual heath check.

The medical report released late Friday on the “excellent health” of the 79-year-old president said he had been advised to lose weight as the number has climbed up.

The extra weight brings him close to where he was during his final year in office of his first term, in 2020, when he weighed 244 pounds.

Capt. Sean Barbabella published a three-page memo declaring the president remains in “excellent health." White House

According to the latest report, Trump is borderline obese. The body mass index is commonly used by doctors as a health indicator and measures weight and height to determine if a person is underweight, healthy, overweight or obese.

At 6′3″, Trump has a BMI of 29.7, just under the 30.0 threshold for obesity. His previous weight of 224 still put him squarely in the middle of the overweight range, and his 2020 weight tipped him over the edge into the obese category.

Donald Trump's health stats from April 2025. The White House

BMI is not considered a definitive diagnosis tool, but its use is widespread.

Trump has appeared to pay close attention to weight, judging by his repeated comments this year at various rallies and press conferences about his “very fat friend” who he said could access weight loss drugs far cheaper in the United Kingdom than in America.

When bringing up this nameless friend, Trump often appears to mock the person about their weight, saying the drugs haven’t worked for him yet.

“I saw him recently and he’s actually fatter than ever,” Trump said in January.

The president is apparently hoping to bolster attendance at his White House birthday cage fight with military personnel, but they are required to meet strict weight and height rules to attend.

“MUST MEET CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO and current physical fitness standard,” a memo circulated in the Air Force reportedly said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Some have questioned how accurate the data listed in the latest medical report actually is, especially in light of certain discrepancies pointed out by independent doctors.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine, wrote on X that the report had inexplicably noted “improved” ankle edema compared to last year’s exam, even though no edema had been listed in the prior findings.