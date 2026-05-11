Trump, 79, Embarrasses His Rich ‘Fat Slob’ Friend Again

President Donald Trump put his unidentified “fat slob” friend on blast once again during an Oval Office press conference on Monday.

During an event promoting the administration’s efforts to support maternal healthcare, Trump, 79, resurrected a story he’s repeated frequently about his “famous” friend who inspired him to cut the price of GLP-1 weight loss medications—or what Trump calls the “fat drug.”

“So, think of it,” the president began. “$87 it would sell in London, and $1,300 in New York. For the exact same box made—I won’t name the company—made by the same company in the same facility. $87 in London. $87 in Heidelberg. $87 in Paris. $1,370 in New York."

“And this went on for a long time,” Trump continued. “And I would say, he would be a famous guy—he’s begging me not to release his name.“

Trump appeared to doze off during Monday's event. Screenshot//X

“He’s a very highly neurotic, very fat—sort of a fat slob, I would call him,” he said, which elicited a laughing fit from Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s celebrity doctor-turned-government healthcare adviser. “But he’s a brilliant man. We know many of those people.”

Trump, who is overweight, according to a body mass index calculation based on his measurements from last year’s presidential physical, went on to describe how his “rich as hell” mystery friend complained to him about how much more expensive GLP-1 drugs are abroad than in the U.S.

Trump underwent a "follow-up evaluation" in October after he had said he had a "preventative MRI." The White House

“He said, ‘This is crazy.’ It actually motivated me in a certain way,” the president rambled. “Cause he was very smart. He did a study. He actually sent his people and traced this medicine and he found out it was—the box here is the same box as he had in New York. It was made in the same plant and it costs 10 times more here than it did in London.”

“He’s begging me not to release his name, because he’s a well-known person. And I just destroyed his reputation in terms of his physicality,” Trump added. “And he just doesn’t want—and I said, ‘you know, you had a big impact on medicine because you got to me better than any normal person could have,” you know?"

Who the president is referring to in his anecdote is unclear.

Trump, who himself admitted that he “probably should” be on the popular weight loss drugs during a January interview with The New York Times, has told the story before, including at a similar White House event almost exactly a year ago.

“I’ll tell you a story. A friend of mine—he’s a businessman, very, very, very top guy. Most of you would’ve heard of him. Highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight, and he takes the fat shot drug,” Trump said at a press conference on May 12, 2025.

“‘I’m in London. And I just paid for this damn fat drug I take.’ I said, ‘It’s not working,’” Trump added. “‘I just paid $88. And in New York I pay $1,300. What the hell is going on?’”

Online speculation suggested that Trump may be talking about his frenemy, Elon Musk, who has admitted to being on GLP-1 medication. Even Musk’s own AI chatbot thought that Trump was talking about the billionaire.

Others even guessed that Trump was actually referring to himself.

The president also appeared to fall asleep at one point during Monday’s press conference, as cameras captured him jerking awake after seemingly nodding off while administration officials spoke behind him.

Trump had his last annual physical examination on April 11, 2025, exactly 13 months from Monday.