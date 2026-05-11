Trump, 79, Jolts Awake After Camera Busts Nod-Off

Donald Trump, 79, appeared to try to sneak in a nap during an Oval Office event.

The president was seen jerking awake after cameras caught him seemingly nodding off while hosting an event Monday highlighting his administration’s efforts to advance maternal health and support motherhood.

But as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ranted about what he described as a “fertility crisis,” Trump appeared more focused on advancing his own sleep schedule.

As he was surrounded by press and loyalists, including Kennedy, Sen. Katie Britt, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and more, the president slipped into a stupor.

Surrounded by people, Trump chose a not-so-optimal time for some shut-eye. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After several minutes of Trump’s apparent bout of daytime drowsiness, he jolted awake and embarked on one of his signature unhinged rants. He covered a range of topics, including referring to his unidentified friend as a “very highly neurotic, very fat--sort of a fat slob” while discussing costs for medications.

The president also warned that his ceasefire agreement with Iran was on “life support.”

It wasn't the most optimal event for some shut-eye. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s unbelievably weak,” Trump said of the shaky agreement that went into effect April 8.

He then pivoted to autism, warning “Every person is gonna have autism.”

“That’s what’s happening. What is this thing that’s happening?” he went on. “It’s spiked so much.....anything having to do with medical, I always bring in autism.”