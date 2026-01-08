Trump, 79, Admits He Should ‘Probably’ Take ‘Fat Drug’

President Donald Trump admitted he “probably” should be on the “fat drug.”

Trump, 79, got quizzed about his use of GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic in a two-hour sitdown with The New York Times on Wednesday.

Asked whether he had ever used the popular drugs for diabetes and weight loss, Trump replied, “No, I have not. I probably should.”

Trump has repeatedly complained about press images that he considers unflattering. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump clocked in at 6’ 3” and 224 pounds in his last physical exam, according to his physician Sean Barbabella. This puts his body mass index in the overweight category. Both figures, however, have been widely questioned over the years.

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry about potential plans to put the president on weight-loss medication, which he has previously dubbed “fat drugs.”

Trump made the candid admission just days after he asked photographers to make him look “thin.”

Trump was delivering remarks at a GOP retreat at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday when he noticed Doug Mills, a photographer for the Times, in front of him. Mills bagged a Pulitzer Prize for images he took of Trump during the 2024 assassination attempt.

“Pulitzer Prize! Right there. Pulitzer Prize! He got one for the bullet,” Trump said, pointing at the photographer.

“These are the ones that take the pictures. Make me look thin for a change, Doug,” he quipped. “You’re making me look a little bit heavy. I’m not happy about it.”

In November, Trump outed one of his top aides as a GLP-1 user.

Donald Trump speaks during the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat at the Kennedy Center on Jan. 6, 2026. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

At a press conference announcing an effort to slash the cost of the drugs, Trump asked officials surrounding the Resolute Desk whether any of them have taken the shots.

“You taking any of this stuff, Howard?” he asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who replied, “Not yet.”

“CMS administrator Mehmet Oz, he doesn’t take it,” Trump went on.

Trump is such a Diet Coke fan that he has a button dedicated to it on the Resolute Desk. AP

“Where’s Steve?” he added, referring to White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. “Head of public relations for the White House. He’s taking it.”