Trump Ally Dishes on the President’s Utterly Twisted McDonald’s Order

The chairman of the Republican National Committee claims that he knows the president’s secret, “unique” and totally grotesque McDonald’s order.

Joe Gruters, a Florida state senator, told a local government podcast that he had never seen anything like it.

Gruters was asked: “What’s been one of the funniest things that’s happened to you on the trail?”

He replied: “The amount, and what the president eats.”

Trump posed as a McDonald’s worker in a bizarre publicity stunt during his 2024 presidential campaign. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“He had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them,” Gruters told the Chambers, Changes, & Conversations.

He did not elaborate on which two of the sandwiches were jammed together to create a hideous Franken-burger.

Gruters also claims that he saw the president “drinking orange soda,” which goes against his usual preference. McDonald’s serves both Fanta and Hi-C Orange Lavabust, but it’s unclear which may have tempted him away from his beloved Diet Coke.

“I’m thinking to myself, how does the guy that’s as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s on a consistent basis?”

According to McDonald’s own nutrition guide, those menu items total a combined 2,372 calories. Older adult men are generally advised to consume around 2,000 calories per day.

Gruters said he was “sick as a dog” after eating just two of the McDonald’s sandwiches during the podcast episode, which currently has 19 views on YouTube.

Health nut Robert F. Kennedy (right) reluctantly smiles with a McDonald’s meal shortly after Donald Trump’s election win. Donald Trump Campaign

“Uh, but yeah, he loves McDonald’s brand. McDonald’s should be paying that guy,” he added. “No kidding.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The president’s fast food fixation is widely known. He’s often touted his love for the chain and, during a visit to a McDonald’s in Ohio last year, told staff: “I know this menu better than you do.”

In March, ahead of Trump’s big speech to a joint session of Congress, Kaelan Dorr, a deputy communications director for the White House, posted a photo of McDonald’s fries, burgers, and nuggets on X.

White House Comms is pre-gaming the Joint Session the MAGA way.



Buckle up for Must See TV! pic.twitter.com/El0clUdyt7 — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) March 5, 2025

“White House Comms is pre-gaming the Joint Session the MAGA way,” he wrote. “Buckle up for Must See TV!”

Trump is arguably one of the fast food giant’s most loyal customers.

It was also nearly a year ago that the president—who inherited family wealth and got his first job through his father’s company—worked a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, dropping fries into the oil fryer and handing Secret Service-screened customers their orders through a drive-thru window in what was perhaps the most successful publicity stunt of the 2024 election cycle.

The Washington Post later reported that he only spent five minutes working the fry station and no customers actually placed orders.

First Lady Melania Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have also reportedly “ganged up” to wean the president off his fast food addiction. “Melania has, on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” a source claimed to Page Six in November .