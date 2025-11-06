Trump Outs Top Aide as Being on Fat-Busting Drug

Donald Trump has outed White House communications chief and resident attack dog Steven Cheung as a user of “fat drugs.”

Announcing plans to slim down the cost of popular weight loss drugs, the president began naming his cabinet members and aides, asking if they needed such medication.

US President Donald Trump alongside White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

“You taking any of this stuff Howard?” he asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“Not yet,” Lutnick replied.

“Mehmet Oz, he doesn’t take it,” Trump said.

“Where’s Steve?” the president then asked. “Head of public relations for the White House. He’s taking it.”