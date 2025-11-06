Politics

Trump Outs Top Aide as Being on Fat-Busting Drug

HIS 400LB LIFE

The comment came as Trump announced plans to slim down the cost of “fat drugs.”

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump has outed White House communications chief and resident attack dog Steven Cheung as a user of “fat drugs.”

Announcing plans to slim down the cost of popular weight loss drugs, the president began naming his cabinet members and aides, asking if they needed such medication.

US President Donald Trump speaks with journalist, alongside White House Communications Director Steven Cheung (R), on board Air Force One on route from Miami, Florida, to the White House in Washington, DC on February 19, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump alongside White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

“You taking any of this stuff Howard?” he asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“Not yet,” Lutnick replied.

“Mehmet Oz, he doesn’t take it,” Trump said.

“Where’s Steve?” the president then asked. “Head of public relations for the White House. He’s taking it.”

This is a developing story and will be updated...

