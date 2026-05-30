Doctor Raises Alarm on Trump’s Secret Medical Files

President Donald Trump’s refusal to release the results of his latest physical exam is sparking fresh concerns about what the White House may be hiding.

A prominent cardiologist warned that the administration’s silence is fueling growing doubts about the president’s fitness for office.

“It’s unimaginable to me that the White House would not release a statement about the president’s health—even the most basic statement,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at The George Washington University and the cardiologist of former Vice President Dick Cheney, told CNN.

Donald Trump with makeup covering his bruised hand on April 21, 2026. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

“It’s going to really spark concerns about the president’s fitness for office if the White House refuses to disclose his medical report.”

Trump underwent what he described as a “6-month physical” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday.

Afterward, the 79-year-old president declared on Truth Social that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

Trump curiously wrote that he finished his "6 month physical" in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Despite promising a medical summary within days, the White House has yet to release any details on the president’s health.

The delay marks a sharp departure from previous practice. Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, released memos within days of the president’s physicals in April and October last year, praising his health and outlining at least some of the tests performed.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The secrecy comes as Trump faces increased scrutiny over a series of visible health issues.

The president, who turns 80 next month, has repeatedly been photographed with bruising on his hands, swelling in his legs, and a rash on his neck.

The White House has attributed the bruising to Trump’s aspirin use and frequent handshakes, while doctors last year diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency after photos showed swelling around his ankles.

His physician has previously said a rash on Trump’s neck was linked to a skin treatment, though no further details were provided.

President Donald Trump debuted a nasty neck rash in March. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Trump has also faced repeated speculation about his alertness after repeatedly dozing off during meetings—claims the White House has vigorously denied.

Medical disclosures during Trump’s second term have also become increasingly sparse, even as Trump’s visits to doctors have become more frequent.

“It would imply that there is information they don’t want the public to hear,” Reiner told CNN.

Trump has repeatedly appeared to fall asleep during meetings and public events. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“It intensifies the distrust in their transparency.”

Questions surrounding Trump’s health are only intensifying as he approaches his 80th birthday next month.

A February poll by Reuters/Ipsos found that six in 10 Americans believe the president has become more erratic with age.

But the president continues to insist he is in peak physical and mental condition, while aides have brushed off concerns about his fitness and pointed to his demanding work schedule as evidence of his stamina.

“It’s 9:30 PM on a Saturday night and President Trump is still in the Oval Office working hard for the American people,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X last weekend.

“He’s simply one of one.”