Fox Host Begs Viewers to Stop Being Mean to Trump, 79, for Dozing Off

Trumpy Fox anchor Brian Kilmeade is sick and tired of people saying that the president keeps falling asleep on the job.

Kilmeade, who says he sleeps about four hours a night like the president, thinks it’s reasonable for the most powerful person in the world, 79, to conk out in the middle of meetings and wishes folks would give him a break.

It comes despite Trump, 79, and sympathetic media outlets aggressively pursuing the moniker of “Sleepy Joe” for former President Joe Biden, who was younger than Trump when he was inaugurated. Trump is the oldest president ever sworn in.

“I’ve been accused of a lot of things but not cognitive decline, Kilmeade said on Fox and Friends on Friday morning. Some have suggested that Trump’s sleeping pattern could be a symptom of an aging brain.

“Anyone who’s with me on Friday or Saturday, or sometimes around 2 o’clock on the train, I will fall asleep!” Kilmeade added.

“That’s what happens when you sleep four hours a day, and for his case, you have the weight of the country on your shoulders. Sometimes you fall asleep, let alone being 80 years old.”

Kilmeade gets into Fox headquarters around 4 a.m. to host the 6 a.m. Fox and Friends breakfast show and then records his own nationally syndicated radio program, The Brian Kilmeade Show, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Trump’s advanced age has sparked several health concerns. The Daily Beast has rigorously questioned whether all is well with the president, who has exhibited various worrying signs, including regular bruising on the backs of his hands, chunky cankles, and frequent struggles while walking.

The Beast, too, has often sounded the alarm over Trump’s unsettled sleeping schedule, with analysis of his Truth Social posts in April revealing that he was sharing content during regular sleeping hours on 83 percent of nights.

“So just take a step back,” Kilmeade continued. “Listen to an interview of President Trump 20 years ago, 10 years ago, five years ago, five days ago, it’s the same guy, answering bigger and bigger questions on a daily basis!”

Donald Trump's aides say the 79-year-old closes his eyes during meetings as a “listening mechanism.” Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump has just gone to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the third time in little over a year and his fourth time since returning to the White House. He is now just weeks away from his 80th birthday.

Sitting on the couch, Kilmeade added that Trump often speaks to the press and is “willing to take your questions, and take your phone calls to every outlet.

“So please, stop equating the two,” he added, referring to Trump and Biden.

Despite the White House and Trump’s loyal followers repeatedly saying nothing is wrong and that he’s in bad health, not everyone is convinced.

Former vice president Dick Cheney’s longtime physician and leading cardiologist, Jonathan Reiner, told The Washington Post on Monday: “This White House just doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old.