The Perfect Amount of Sleep Revealed—It’s Bad News for Trump

President Donald Trump’s social media obsession could be making him unhealthy.

The president, 79, has forged a reputation for going on lengthy, bizarre, and often offensive late-night Truth Social posting rampages that suggest he simply cannot be getting enough sleep.

It is unknown if doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will address this with him on Tuesday as he visits for the third time in just over a year amid a litany of visible health issues, including bruising on the back of his hands and swollen ankles.

New research published in Nature this month revealed that there is a “sweet spot” of between 6.4 and 7.8 hours of sleep a night that is ideal for an average person.

The study found that people who hit that target optimized their chances of a healthy brain, heart, overall organ function, and aging rate.

In early May, the Daily Beast revealed that Trump’s early-morning social media habits are so bad that there were only five days in April when he could have gotten a full night’s sleep.

The analysis found that around one in three of his posts were shared during the night, having done so 189 times between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. That means he posted at least once during the night on 83 percent of days that month.

It is also staggeringly higher than during his first term. Back then, he used Twitter before he was kicked off the platform, before MAGA billionaire buddy Elon Musk took it over.

At the same point in that term—April 2018—Trump had posted 250 times on Twitter, now X.

This time around, he had done a staggering 565 posts on Truth Social, which is around 18 a day for a month.

It is well known that not getting enough sleep is unhealthy over time, but the new study also found that people who got too much sleep had a faster rate of organ aging.

“The key point is consistent sleep time, around 6 to 8 hours per day. We know that’s going to do good for your overall health,” said the study’s lead author Junhao Wen, who is an assistant professor of radiology at Columbia University.

President Donald Trump appearsto sleep at an Oval Office event. Andrew Harnik/Getty

Wen and the team used data from more than 500,000 subjects to calculate organ aging clocks, the Washington Post reported.

They found that getting either not enough or too much sleep accelerated the aging of almost every organ in the body.

Trump’s posts have become increasingly alarming—both during the night and the day.

Among some of his most shocking and offensive images and videos are an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus, which he later deleted and tried to play off as him healing someone.

President Donald Trump, 79, stands with his eyes closed as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He also posted a racist video which superimposed the faces of Michelle and Barack Obama onto the bodies of apes, and said in a threat to Iran—with which he is waging war— “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

The Obama post was later deleted and blamed on a staff member.

The president's account deleted the image of him like Jesus from Truth Social. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

Trump has appeared to be paying the price, appearing sleepy during public events, including at the Oval Office and with his Cabinet.

He even appeared to close his eyes, standing behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the White House briefing room, as the two men were spearheading the U.S. plans for the war in Iran. It was after that apparent public dozing that Trump threatened, “A whole civilization.”

It is unknown how many of his posts he does himself and how many are done through his assistant, Natalie Harp.