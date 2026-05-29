Lara Trump Accidentally Exposes Trump’s True Height

Lara Trump’s latest promo video may have unknowingly confirmed that President Donald Trump’s height doesn’t quite match up to the towering figure he proudly proclaims.

In an Instagram video posted Friday, teasing an upcoming interview on her show, My View With Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law appeared to stand nearly eye-to-eye with Trump despite the White House listing him at 6-foot-3 in an April 2025 health memo.

The clip opened with Lara, 43, standing beside a grinning Trump before cutting to scenes from their interview and footage of the president giving her a tour of the planned $400 million White House ballroom project.

Lara Trump's promo video reignited theories on the president's true height. Lara Trump/ Instagram

But it was the opening shot that drew attention.

The self-described enthusiast of high heels stands at 5-foot-11 and has previously spoken on her podcast, encouraging other women to “stand tall” and “be proud.” Her husband, Eric Trump, is 6′5″ tall.

Her confidence was on full display Friday as she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump in high heels and appeared, at least in the video, to match the president inch for inch.

Lara has previously joked that marrying into the Trump family solved one problem from her childhood.

Lara Trump said marrying into a tall family comes with the added perk of making each other look normal height when together in public. Alastair Grant/via REUTERS

“The good news is I married into a family of tall people,” she said on her podcast, noting that when the family gathers together, they all appear “normal height.”

The problem is that whenever Lara appears next to her father-in-law, that optical illusion seems to work a little too well.

Earlier this month, photos from Trump’s trip to China sparked a similar discussion after Lara appeared nearly eye-to-eye with the president while wearing pink heels. In the same images, Eric Trump, 42, still appeared noticeably taller than his wife.

Lara Trump appeared to Tower over Trump during her visit to China. Brendan Smialowski/via REUTERS

Questions about Trump’s height are hardly limited to family photos.

During his state visit to Britain last year, Trump posed alongside Prince William, who is also widely reported to stand 6′3″. Yet in photographs taken at Windsor Castle, the prince appeared noticeably taller than the president despite both men supposedly measuring the exact same height.

The renewed scrutiny comes after Trump’s annual physical listed him at 6’3″ and 225 pounds. That figure is slightly taller than the 6′2″ height listed on a copy of Trump’s driver’s license obtained by Politico in 2016.

Prince William seen clearly being the tallest between him and Donald Trump. Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The apparent growth spurt runs counter to what doctors typically expect as people age. According to the Mayo Clinic, age-related changes in bones, joints, and spinal discs often cause people to gradually lose height over time.

The 79-year-old president has also displayed other physical changes associated with aging. Last year, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after his cankles frequently appeared to be bulging out of his Florsheim Oxford shoes.

Trump's bulging cankles frequently spill out of his Florsheim cap-toe Oxfords. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Trump also routinely slathers on thick makeup to conceal the dark purple bruises on his hands, which the White House has attributed to repeated handshaking and aspirin use.

While administration officials continue to insist the president remains in “excellent cognitive and physical health,” questions about Trump’s age have become increasingly common as he serves as the oldest president in American history.