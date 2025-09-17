Trump’s True Height Exposed as 6’3” William Towers Over Him

Donald Trump’s insistence that he’s 6-foot-3 didn’t appear to measure up as Prince William greeted him in the U.K. on Wednesday morning.

Trump and First Lady Melania were met by William and Princess Kate Middleton on the grounds of Windsor Castle as the U.S. president embarked on a historic second state visit to Britain.

During the formalities, there was a noticeable height difference between the 6-foot-3 prince and Trump, who was listed as being the same height in a memo released by the White House after his annual physical in April.

Prince William seen clearly being the tallest between him and Donald Trump. Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The contrast was even more glaring when Trump met King Charles at Windsor Castle, with William standing clearly taller than both men.

For years, Trump—who has a habit of exaggerating numbers when it suits him—has been officially listing his height as 6-foot-3, a claim widely disputed. A copy of Trump’s old New York driver’s license, obtained by Politico in 2016, listed him as 6-foot-2.

This isn’t the first time William has exposed Trump’s inflated height claim. In December 2024, the two were photographed side by side in Paris ahead of the reopening ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral, where William appeared much taller than the president.

The pair measuring up at the British embassy in Paris last year. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

In April, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, listed the president’s height as 75 inches after Trump underwent his physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Barbella also claimed Trump weighed 224 pounds, and cited the president’s “frequent victories in golf events” as evidence of his “excellent cognitive and physical health.”

At 79, Trump is on course to become the oldest sitting U.S. president in history. Age-related bone changes can cause people to become shorter as they age, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The president and first lady will stay at Windsor Castle on Wednesday—Trump will travel to meet the British prime minister at his country residence, Chequers, on Thursday. Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has been displaying other ailments linked to his age, from swollen ankles—a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency common in men in their 70s—to the frequent bruises visible on his hands, and appearing uneasy on his feet.