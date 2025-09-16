White House Calls Trump’s Wildly Veering Walk ‘Perfect’

President Trump appeared to veer wildly as he attempted to make a short walk to board Air Force One ahead of his British state visit.

The president, 79, was heading from Marine One to his presidential plane at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday when he began diverging to the left, as First Lady Melania Trump charted a straight path.

POTUS, whose ankles, hands and face have been in the spotlight, went so far off in one direction at one point that Melania disappeared out of shot, as news cameras followed Trump’s movements. He made it up the steps and into the plane, stopping briefly for a fist pump and a few signature pointing gestures.

Trump and Melania depart Marine One to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House firebrand comms chief Steven Cheung sent a foul-mouthed response when approached for comment about Trump’s walk. “You must be f-----g blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk,” he told the Daily Beast.

It is the third time in recent weeks his wobbly walk has captured attention, with his zig-zagging dash along the red carpet he rolled out for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month coming just days before a video appeared to show the president struggling to move his legs with any fluidity during a golf trip.

During the outing, alongside former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and his son Kacy, at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, the president appeared to drag his right leg behind him as he moved.

“He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line,” Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch said, reviewing the video.

It comes as commentators continually scrutinize the president’s health. Recurring bruising on his right hand and a recent droopy face, on show during a 9/11 memorial last week, have done little to silence the critics.

Despite persistent speculation, the White House has consistently maintained that there is no cause for concern. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously waved off the bruising on Trump’s hand as “minor soft issue irritation” caused by “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

It comes after Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, an issue which occurs when leg veins don’t allow blood to flow back up to the heart, causing it to pool in the lower limbs.

Trump's walk was under close scrutiny when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month. Contributor/Getty Images

Trump, meanwhile, will touch down in the U.K. on Tuesday evening for his second state visit. He will be greeted on the tarmac in London by a host of dignitaries before being whisked immediately to Windsor Castle, where he will spend the night.

On Wednesday, he and Melania will be formally welcomed with some pomp and pageantry, British royal style. A royal salute will be fired simultaneously from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

They will have lunch before laying a wreath on the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II, before the president meets with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday afternoon.