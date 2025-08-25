Trump, 79, Struggles to Walk in a Straight Line at Golf Outing

President Donald Trump’s wobbly walk is in the spotlight again, with a video appearing to show the president struggling to move his legs with any fluidity.

The 79-year-old played golf with former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and his son Kacy at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday. A new bruise was spotted on his left hand after Kacy posted a video on Instagram, stoking concerns about the president’s health in the wake of another furor about the president’s cankles.

The video, which Kacy titled “A Day On the Course With the President,” features a compilation of clips from the Clemens’ Saturday golf outing, with footage of the group driving their golf carts, hitting the links, and walking between holes. At one point, Trump is seen walking alongside Roger with apparent difficulty, as he appears to drag his right leg behind him as he moves.

“He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line,” Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch said, reviewing the video.

Trump walks with Roger Clemens on Saturday. Kacy Clemens/Instagram

Trump heads toward a set of steps, before the video cuts to a shot of him already at the bottom. The post, which Kacy captioned “Incredible day at Trump National Washington DC with The President, Donald Trump!,” was set to the song “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty. In 2020, Petty’s family issued an official cease-and-desist letter to the Trump campaign after the late singer’s track was used at a rally.

Clemens’ social media post is the second time this month that Trump’s unsteady walk has been in the spotlight, after first making headlines following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

The president was seen veering from left to right as he walked on a red carpet rolled out for the Kremlin dictator, unable to stay in its center, before reaching a set meeting point.

The footage also comes as bruises on Trump’s hands repeatedly generate headlines. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast in a statement after she was quizzed about the new bruise.

Trump's walk was under the microscope when he met Putin in Alaska earlier this month. Contributor/Getty Images

Leavitt first offered up the hand-shaking explanation back when the bruising was first spotted in February. Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, later expanded on Leavitt’s comment, explaining that the bruising “is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The hand-shaking explanation has regularly been rolled out when Trump’s recurring bruising pops up on his right hand. The new mark, however, is on his left hand.

As has become the usual, Trump’s right hand was coated in makeup during Saturday’s golf outing. According to a game scorecard shared by Roger, Trump finished fourth out of four—a result that might have also bruised his ego.