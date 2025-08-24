Trump, 79, Soothes Bruised Hand With Surprise Golf Outing

President Donald Trump was spotted flashing a bruised thumbs-up in a photo snapped at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Trump, 79, popped up at his private club on Saturday in a surprise outing that was not included on his official schedule, Meidas News reported.

In a photo with several supporters shared on X, Trump can be seen giving a thumbs up with a dash of what appeared ot be poorly blended makeup.

Discoloration spotted again on the back of Trump’s hand. This was taken at his Virginia golf club this weekend. pic.twitter.com/moRErdeHug — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 18, 2025

The sighting follows Trump’s whirlwind week of meetings with world leaders, which ended with an odd glimpse of his bruised hand at The People‘s House museum on Friday.

Photos showed the commander-in-chief’s right hand caked with makeup to conceal bruising, which the White House insisted came from too much glad-handing.

The president, however, has not directly addressed the health mystery.

Makeup visible on the back of President Donald Trump's hand as he talks about the FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump on Sunday bragged on Truth Social that he was joined for golf by former Major League Baseball player Roger Clemens and his son, Kacy. Yet instead of recapping the details of their outing, Trump used the post to stomp for Clemens, a former player with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two! He was second to Nolan Ryan in most strike-outs, and he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW!” Trump wrote. “People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven. He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him.”

He added that there has been “no evidence whatsoever that he was a ‘druggie.’” He urged, “Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this ‘stupidity’ any longer!”

In an Instagram post, Kacy, 31, also a baseball player, shared a video recapping their golf game. He captioned the post: “Incredible day at Trump National Washington DC with The President, Donald Trump!”

According to a game scorecard shared by Roger, Trump lost the game, but the 63-year-old former athlete appeared impressed with his skills on the green. He added, “For everyone asking about the scorecard! Mr. President didn’t miss a fairway!!”

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Team Trump disclosed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after photos of his bruised right hand and swollen ankles—spotted during the 2025 FIFA World Cup on July 13—sparked fresh concerns about his health.

CVI occurs when damaged veins slow blood flow back to the heart, typically causing swelling in the legs, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition, which usually affects people over 50, is considered mild and rarely leads to serious complications when managed with exercise and weight control. Experts note that weakened vein walls can also make patients more prone to bruising.

Doctors further point out that bruising is common among older adults because aging skin and blood vessels are more fragile.

Still, Trump’s physician insisted the discoloration on his hand was unrelated to CVI, attributing it instead to “frequent handshaking.”