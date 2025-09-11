Trump, 79, Called Out for ‘Droopy’ Face at 9/11 Memorial

President Donald Trump was sporting a doozy of a droopy face as he ventured outside the White House Thursday amid mounting questions about his health.

The 79-year-old president appeared at a Pentagon event commemorating the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, where the right side of his face sparked a wave of online speculation.

“Trump looked absolutely awful during his attendance at a 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon,” host Ben Meiselas said during a Thursday episode of the MeidasTouch podcast. “His face was very droopy, he seemed addled, like he didn’t even know where he was.”

Others voiced concerns across social media, including comedian Jeremy Kaplowitz, who posted side-by-side photos from the event with the caption: “So this guy like 100% had a stroke right.”

Some online sleuths took things even further, claiming a video Trump posted shortly after right-wing icon Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University speaking engagement was digitally altered—possibly using AI.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Pentagon for a ceremony commemorating those lost in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks—Trump used his remarks at the ceremony to praise Kirk. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Yesterday, the video he posted had weird AI editing, raising questions on if it was authentic and just had jump/morph cuts, or if they had reworked it with AI,” Adam Cochran, an independent journalist with nearly 250,000 followers, posted on X.

He added in a follow-up: “At what point, are we going to clue in to the President’s stroke? He is in ailing health, and while duly paying respects to those who lost their lives on 9/11 is barely able to control the right side of his face.”

This is just the latest in a firestorm of health concerns surrounding Trump, who has recently been photographed with bruising on both hands and visible swelling in both legs.

A four-day disappearance from public view last month only intensified speculation about his condition—including rumors of serious illness or even death. Trump will be the oldest serving president in U.S. history by the time a second term ends in 2029.