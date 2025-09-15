Trump, 79, Breaks Out the Hand Makeup During Golf Trip

Donald Trump has been raiding the makeup cupboard again, slathering his hand with concealer during a golf trip.

The 79-year-old president snubbed a vigil held for slain MAGA activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, opting for a weekend at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey instead. While there, the recurring patch of concealer was pictured on his right hand, which regularly hosts a deep purple bruise.

On Sunday, as Trump made his way to board Air Force One before departing from Morristown Municipal Airport, a press-pool photographer managed to capture the patch, which was also visible as he attended a Yankees game last week.

So too did Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov, who recorded Trump ranting about his critics during a gala at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. “Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about,” Trump told attendees, including Kiprilov, whose video reveals the makeup as it pans towards the president.

It comes as Brandi Boulet, a Canadian makeup artist who helped actor Sebastian Stan transform into young Trump for the film The Apprentice, spoke out about the attempted cover-up of the mark on his hand.

“How can you be in that position and not have somebody be able to cover a bruise? It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation,” she told the Washington Post.

Trump's face dropped during a ceremony commemorating those lost in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Her comments come at a time when Trump’s health, and his hands in particular, are under close scrutiny. Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett led the charge during an appearance on the Grounded podcast earlier this month. “Donald Trump’s hand looks like it’s about to fall off,” the congresswoman said.

The Trump-baiting California governor, Gavin Newsom, couldn’t resist a jibe, either. “We talking hands?” he asked on X, haring a super-cut of the president’s recurring bruises, after Trump had questioned his own “strange hand action.”

“This cover-up is even sloppier than the Epstein one,” said Jimmy Kimmel on his Sept. 2 show. “How could anyone let him go out like this?”

More generally, Trump’s health has been in the spotlight. During a Pentagon event last week to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, the right side of the president’s face sparked a wave of online speculation.

“His face was very droopy, he seemed addled, like he didn’t even know where he was,” host Ben Meiselas said on the MeidasTouch podcast last week.

Trump's cankles on display during a meeting with the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The White House revealed in July that the president has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that occurs when leg vein valves fail, causing blood to pool. Trump has since been seen with swollen ankles.

A four-day disappearance from public view last month only intensified speculation about his condition—sparking speculation that he might be seriously ill or even dead. The White House blames his inflamed hand on handshaking and aspirin use.