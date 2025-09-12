Trump, 79, Cakes Hand in Makeup for Yankees Game

Donald Trump attended a New York Yankees game Thursday evening—but not before covering up his bruised hand in makeup.

The 79-year-old president’s right hand has carried a dark blue mark for months, and he once again tried to conceal it as he traveled to his hometown to watch the Yankees face the Detroit Tigers.

Speculation about Trump’s health ramped up another notch earlier in the day, when he was spotted sporting a droopy face at a Pentagon event commemorating the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

President Donald Trump paid the Yankees a visit in their locker room ahead of the match. Alex Brandon/Getty Images

Trump’s disguised bruise was on display when he paid the Yankees a visit in their locker room ahead of the match, telling the team, “You’re gonna win.”

The White House has repeatedly insisted that Trump’s bruise, which is typically covered in makeup not matching his skin tone, is not a cause for concern, attributing it to frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin taken as part of a “standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has also frequently appeared with swollen ankles —something the White House appears to have tried to hide on several occasions.

The administration has offered little more on the president’s condition since disclosing in July that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that occurs when leg vein valves fail, causing blood to pool in the legs.

President Donald Trump's swollen ankles could be seen as he hosted the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2025. The Daily Beast/Reuters

Rumors of serious illness or even death dominated social media over Labor Day weekend as Trump disappeared from public view for four days.

“I’m still here,” Trump said at his tech billionaire dinner last week, a few days after he had reemerged in public. “We had a couple of bad predictions, so that was not good. I’ve never had that feeling before.”

Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One to depart for the Yankees game. Trump has experimented with various shades of makeup to conceal his bruise. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The White House has used disgraced doctor Ronny Jackson to assure the public that “President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen,” adding that Trump is “mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”

The firestorm over Trump’s condition reignited Thursday morning, however, as he was seen with his face seeming to sag on the right side.