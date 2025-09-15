‘This Isn’t Normal’: Psychologists Sound Alarm on Trump Dozing Off

Two psychologists are warning that President Donald Trump’s frequent confusion and mounting physical issues may be pointing to something more troubling than just aging.

On a recent episode of their podcast Shrinking Trump, psychologists John Gartner and Harry Segal argued that the 79-year-old president is showing both physical and linguistic symptoms of what they call “early dementia.”

They first cited Trump’s recent appearance at the U.S. Open finals. Photos circulated online showed him slouched with his eyes closed—prompting speculation that he had dozed off during the match.

Trump was called out for his "droopy" face at the 9/11 memorial service on Thursday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention,” said Gartner, who spent nearly three decades teaching at Johns Hopkins University Medical School.

“So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial,” he continued, referencing Trump’s historic criminal trial in April 2024, where he appeared to nod off in court multiple times.

Gartner cited involuntarily falling asleep at inappropriate times as an early sign of dementia.

“I just wanna point out, this isn’t normal,” he said.

They then turned to Trump’s physical health, which has become a growing source of concern.

After weeks of speculation over the president’s swollen ankles, the White House admitted in July he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where blood pools in the legs due to malfunctioning valves.

Segal, however, suggested a more dire cause.

"This isn't normal," psychologist John Gartner said about the president's health. Youtube/Really American

“Congestive heart failure is what typically causes swelling, you know, largely swollen ankles,” said Segal, a psychology professor at Cornell University. “I think he’s not, I mean, he’s not doing well,” he added.

The two men also slammed the White Houses’ explanation behind bruising on the president’s hands, which have consistently been slathered in heavy makeup. Officials have attributed the bruising to frequent “handshaking” and aspirin use.

President Donald Trump's massive bruise on his hand was front and center as he welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House on August 25, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

But Gartner pushed back, noting that bruises have been sighted on both hands.

“They’re obviously hiding the more serious problem,” he said. “He’s probably getting some kind of IV fluids.”

They also scrutinized a moment during a Pentagon event commemorating the 9/11 attacks, when Trump appeared with visible drooping on the right side of his face—setting off a wave of speculation that he may have suffered a stroke.

Donald Trump has also vowed to slash the prices of prescription drugs by the mathematically impossible figure figures of 1400 percent. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“When you see someone with half their face drooping like that, that’s not just someone being tired, that’s not a normal face,” Segal said. “It’s significant,” he insisted. “And that’s why I’m showing it, not just to make fun of him or to joke.”

An avalanche of musings on Trump’s mortality has hit social media in recent weeks.

Google searches for “Is Trump dead?” and “Trump dead” skyrocketed earlier this month, following the president’s four-day disappearance from public view. At one point, “Trump is dead” and ”Trump died” were the top two trending topics on X early on Saturday morning.

Trump will be the oldest serving president in U.S. history by the time a second term ends in 2029.