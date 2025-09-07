Trump, 79, Slathers Hand in Makeup for U.S. Open Appearance

President Donald Trump’s bruised hand got slathered with a fresh coat of makeup as he stepped out for the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The president’s right hand was once again seen covered in makeup to hide a large discoloration that has persisted for months as he made his way to his hometown of Queens, New York, for the men’s final of the tennis tournament, where he got loudly booed.

The president was joined by some of his officials at the U.S. Open. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

New photos of Trump, 79, taken on Sunday captured his hand plastered in makeup that—yet again—didn’t match his skin tone. Other images taken on Friday showed a similar cover-up.

Trump’s hand has led to speculations about the state of his health, but the White House has repeatedly insisted that the bruise is not a cause for concern.

The makeup on Trump's hand was evident as he made his way to the U.S. Open on Sunday. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told the Daily Beast. The administration did not immediately respond to a new request for comment.

The president spoke to reporters after returning from New York. AFP via Getty Images

Last month, the White House also used disgraced doctor Ronny Jackson to assure concerned citizens that “President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen,” adding that Trump is “mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”

The president’s swollen ankles have also fueled rumors about his health. Like his bruised hand, Trump’s cankles have also been captured in multiple photographs.

The White House attributed the swelling to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where veins struggle to push blood back to the heart.

Last week, after an unusual days-long disappearance from the public eye sparked conspiracy theories about his death, Trump assured the public that he had “NEVER FELT BETTER” in his life.

On Saturday, Vice President JD Vance revealed Trump’s sleeping schedule, which may not be advisable for someone of his age.