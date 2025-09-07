Trump Gets Booed at US Open as Final is Delayed for Him

Tennis fans weren’t too thrilled about President Donald Trump’s attendance at the U.S. Open.

Trump was greeted with boos as he stepped out from the suite of luxury watchmaker Rolex Sunday at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York’s Flushing Meadows.

.⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ appears briefly before the not yet crowded stadium at the ⁦@usopen⁩ and is greeted with cheers and boos. pic.twitter.com/EgGyeicWxS — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 7, 2025

The president’s attendance—with his inner circle in tow—forced organizers to delay the highly anticipated men’s finals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

“As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET,” the U.S. Open said.

The crowd erupted into cheers and jeers as Trump waved at them next to Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour. He returned swiftly to his suite out of view following the reaction.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Attorney General Pam Bondi were also spotted at the U.S. Open. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trump was joined by son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter Arabella, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The United States Tennis Association earlier asked broadcasters to avoid airing coverage of Trump’s appearance at the tournament.