Trump Booed By Soccer Fans at FIFA World Cup Final
Cameras panned to President Donald Trump at the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, but not everyone was happy to see him. Footage from USA Today showed the crowd erupting into boos as the Jumbotron showed Trump saluting while the U.S. national anthem began to play. The scene prompted the screen to quickly shuffle elsewhere, according to The Washington Post White House bureau chief Matt Viser. CBS News journalist Pardeep Cattry also reported that “there were some very audible boos” as Trump appeared on screen at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Trump stepped out to watch the game on the first anniversary of a failed attempt to assassinate him at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. Trump’s box was occupied by First Lady Melania Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, as well as football star Tom Brady, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Special envoy Steve Witkoff was also there, telling reporters that he was planning to meet Qatari officials for Gaza peace talks.