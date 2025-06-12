Trump Booed at MAGA’s Big Night Out at the Kennedy Center

Donald and Melania Trump got a loud wake-up call while holding court at the grand opening of the new pro-MAGA Kennedy Center on Wednesday night.

They were greeted with a chorus of boos when they stepped out from their box in the auditorium on Wednesday for the first night of Les Misérables.

The audience of 2,300 was packed with MAGA-friendly figures, including Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife Cheryl Hines. ADVERTISEMENT

The pro-Trump contingent in the audience responded to the jeers by cheering and chanting “USA! USA!”

The Trumps, who were seated in a private box, which was embazoned with a presidential seal, stepped into the spotlight before waving down from their elevated position to the assembled masses.

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ gets cheered and booed at the Kennedy Center. pic.twitter.com/KgLDhqceLD — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 11, 2025

The mixed reception comes two months after the Vances were subjected to boos and heckles at the center, which has become a culture war touch point since Trump’s re-election.

Since taking over as chair of the Kennedy Center in February, Trump personally selected the entire board of trustees in his attempt to stamp out “woke” productions at the iconic venue.

“They asked me to be chairman, I’ve got a lot of other things going on but it’s a great honor,” Trump said on the red carpet before the pair went inside to watch Les Mis.

He told Fox News last week that the musical was one of his favorites. “I love the songs, I love the play. I think it’s great,” he said. “We may extend it.”

It’s unclear if his enthusiasm will survive the hostility from some people in the crowd.

As part of efforts to upend the liberal institution, Trump appointed Usha Vance to the board along with Bondi, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump preparing themselves to greet the public at the Kennedy Centre. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has spent the week attacking Trump, also took aim on his X account.

Newsom was one of many to point out the irony of Trump putting on a production of Les Misérables. The musical tackles themes of public rebellion and showcases the struggles of the poor and the injustices of society.

“Someone explain the plot to him,” Newsom posted on Wednesday.