Trump, 79, Desperately Tries to Cover Bruised Hand After Hospital Trip

President Donald Trump appeared with a badly discolored hand a day after undergoing his fourth medical evaluation in just over a year.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, used a greasy coat of beige makeup to conceal the chronic bruise on his right hand as he attended Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

While the aging president spent much of the time keeping his hands tucked under the table, the coaster-sized smear of makeup was photographed as he gestured while speaking.

The latest sighting of the bruise, which Trump has carried for months, comes after his visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday.

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has faced growing scrutiny over his physical and cognitive health during his second term. Evan Vucci/Van Vucci/Reuters

While the details of his checkup have not yet been released, the president wrote on Truth Social, “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

But Trump’s health picture is not perfectly spotless.

The 79-year-old president and his White House spokespeople have attributed his chronic bruises to aspirin use and frequent handshaking, although the handshake defense appears to have lost credibility since the right-handed president’s left hand began showing discoloration as well.

Trump, meanwhile, says he insists on taking a higher dose of aspirin than his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, recommends, telling NBC’s Tom Llamas earlier this year, “I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.”

Photographers also captured Trump’s makeup-covered hand as he marked Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, where he was also spotted with his eyes closed for an extended time during Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth’s speech.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement, “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

The makeup he uses “takes about 10 seconds” to apply, Trump has previously revealed. Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has faced growing scrutiny over his physical and cognitive health during his second term. In addition to his bruises, he frequently appears with swollen ankles, which the White House says are caused by chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in seniors where leg veins struggle to push blood back up to the heart.

He has also developed a tendency to fall asleep during high-level meetings, regularly makes mental gaffes, and his repetition has caused a leading psychiatrist to question his fitness for office.

Polls suggest that Americans are also losing faith in Trump’s fitness to lead. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted in April found just 40 percent of Americans thought he had good enough mental health to be an effective president, while just 44 percent thought he had sufficient physical health. Those numbers were down from 47 percent and 54 percent in September, respectively.