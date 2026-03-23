Jude Law’s Ex Torches Pop Star’s Denials She Left Daughter in Tears

The mother of Jude Law’s daughter has fired back at Chappell Roan after the pop star denied responsibility for a security guard allegedly reducing the child to tears at a hotel in Brazil.

Catherine Harding, who shares 11-year-old Ada with the British actor and is married to soccer star Jorginho, uploaded a series of videos to Instagram pushing back on Roan’s account of events. The singer had posted her own video insisting the guard was not her personal security and that she had not asked anyone to approach the child. “I didn’t even see a woman and a child,” Roan said. “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child.”

Harding was unconvinced. “I know that Chappell has responded, saying that ‘It wasn’t her security and that she didn’t do it’—well, 100 percent this wasn’t a security guard of the hotel, that’s what I can say, he looks after artists,” she said.

Harding took to Instagram to address the saga. catcavelli/Instagram

While acknowledging she couldn’t confirm whether the man was Roan’s personal guard, she made clear she held the singer accountable regardless. “You have a responsibility when you are a celebrity that the people who work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behalf.”

Harding described the guard as “aggressive and intimidating,” saying he came to their breakfast table and “berated” her for being a bad parent. “He said we should not harass people and all these other things,” she said, adding that Ada—who, given her parentage, is no stranger to life around public figures—had done nothing more than walk past Roan’s table and smile.

Harding is married to Brazilian soccer star Jorginho. catcavelli/Instagram

“She didn’t have her phone, she didn’t try to take a picture, she didn’t do anything, she just looked at her and smiled.”

The family had traveled to São Paulo specifically to see Roan perform, with the concert being Ada’s birthday present. They did not attend the show.

Despite the dispute, Harding struck a conciliatory note toward the singer herself. “I hope she did not know, I hope she did not send her security over to do this. I really think she is a very, very talented artist.” She added, “I hope that maybe she learns not to allow the people who work for her to treat people like this.”

Ava's father is Jude Law. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Roan, for her part, expressed regret about the encounter. “If you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

Jorginho is a soccer star who has represented Chelsea and Arsenal in England’s highest division and now represents Flamengo in his native Brazil. The 34-year-old is stepfather to one of Jude Law’s seven children. He married Ava’s mother, Catherine Harding, in 2025.

Reps for Roan have been contacted for comment.